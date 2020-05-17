East Asia Pacific

Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead

By VOA News
May 17, 2020 02:44 PM
Israeli police officers exit the residence of the Chinese ambassador, in the central Israeli city of Herzliya, Sunday, May 17, 2020.
The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead Sunday inside his home in Herzilya, according to Israel’s foreign affairs ministry. 

Du Wei, the 57-year-old ambassador, assumed his post in Israel in February. 

Initial reports say the ambassador died of natural causes or health reasons. 

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman tweeted her condolences for Du without giving details about his death.

The ambassador is survived by his wife and son, both of whom were outside of Israel at the time of his death.

