Chinese Ambassador to Israel Found Dead

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead Sunday inside his home in Herzilya, according to Israel’s foreign affairs ministry.

Du Wei, the 57-year-old ambassador, assumed his post in Israel in February.

Initial reports say the ambassador died of natural causes or health reasons.

China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman tweeted her condolences for Du without giving details about his death.

Deepest condolences to my colleage Ambassador Du Wei to Isreal! — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) May 17, 2020

The ambassador is survived by his wife and son, both of whom were outside of Israel at the time of his death.