East Asia Pacific

Colorful Coffins Lighten Mood at New Zealand Funerals

By Associated Press
April 15, 2021 04:58 AM
This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a chocolate bar designed casket in Auckland, New Zealand on April 30, 2020. Auckland…
This photo provided by Ross Hall shows a casket designed to look like a chocolate bar in Auckland, New Zealand, on April 30, 2020. (Ross Hall via AP)

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - When the pallbearers brought Phil McLean's coffin into the chapel, there were gasps before a wave of laughter rippled through the hundreds of mourners.

The coffin was a giant cream doughnut.

"It overshadowed the sadness and the hard times in the last few weeks," said his widow, Debra. "The final memory in everyone's mind was of that doughnut, and Phil's sense of humor."

The doughnut was the latest creation by Phil's cousin Ross Hall, who runs a business in Auckland, New Zealand, called Dying Art, which custom builds colorful coffins.

Other creations by Hall include a sailboat, a firetruck, a chocolate bar and Lego blocks. There have been glittering coffins covered in fake jewels, a casket inspired by the movie The Matrix, and plenty of coffins depicting people's favorite beaches and holiday spots.

"There are people who are happy with a brown mahogany box and that's great," said Hall. "But if they want to shout it out, I'm here to do it for them."

The idea first came to Hall about 15 years ago when he was writing a will and contemplating his own death.

"How do I want to go out?" he thought to himself, deciding it wouldn't be like everyone else. "So I put in my will that I want a red box with flames on it."

Six months later, Hall, whose other business is a signage and graphics company, decided to get serious. He approached a few funeral directors who looked at him with interest and skepticism. But over time, the idea took hold.

Hall begins with special-made blank coffins and uses fiberboard and plywood to add details. A latex digital printer is used for the designs. Some orders are particularly complex, like the sailboat, which included a keel and rudder, cabin, sails, even metal railings and pulleys.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows caskets shaped as Lego and a space ship in Auckland, New Zealand on Feb 25, 2021…
This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows caskets shaped as Lego and a space ship in Auckland, New Zealand, on Feb 25, 2021. (Ross Hall via AP)

Depending on the design, the coffins retail for between about 3,000 and 7,500 New Zealand dollars ($2,100 and $5,400).

Hall said the tone of funerals has changed markedly over recent years.

"People now think it's a celebration of life rather than a mourning of death," he said. And they've been willing to throw out stuffy conventions in favor of getting something unique.

But a doughnut?

Debra McLean said she and her late husband, who was 68 when he died in February, used to tour the country in their motorhome, and Phil loved comparing cream doughnuts in every small town, considering himself something of a connoisseur.

He considered a good doughnut one that was crunchy on the outside, airy in the middle, and definitely made with fresh cream.

This photo provided by Ross Hall, shows a cream doughnut shaped coffin for the funeral of Phil McLean outside a church in…
This photo provided by Ross Hall shows a cream doughnut-shaped coffin for the funeral of Phil McLean outside a church in Tauranga, New Zealand, on Feb 17, 2021. (Ross Hall via AP)

After Phil was diagnosed with bowel cancer, he had time to think about his funeral and, along with his wife and cousin, came up with the idea for the doughnut coffin. Debra said they even had 150 doughnuts delivered to the funeral in Tauranga from Phil's favorite bakery in Whitianga, more than 160 kilometers away.

Hall said his coffins are biodegradable and are usually buried or cremated along with the deceased. The only one he's ever gotten back is his cousin's, he said, because he used polystyrene and shaping foam, which is not environmentally friendly.

Phil was switched to a plain coffin for his cremation, and Hall said he'll keep the doughnut coffin forever. For now, it remains in the back of his white 1991 Cadillac hearse.

As for his own funeral? Hall said he's changed his mind about those red flames. He's emailed his kids saying he wants to be buried in a clear coffin wearing nothing but a leopard-pattern G-string.

"The kids say they're not going," he said with a laugh.

 

Related Stories

Map of New Zealand
East Asia Pacific
New Zealanders Take to the Hills as Powerful Quakes Trigger Tsunami
Largest waves have passed, and authorities say people can return to their homes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 03/04/2021 - 03:51 PM
Campaigners attend a protest to protect the critically endangered Maui's dolphin, in front of Parliament House in Wellington on…
Science & Health
New Zealand Supporting Drone Project to Monitor Rare Dolphins
Maui dolphins among the world's smallest and rarest, with only 63 adults known in existence
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 03:40 PM
National flags for the Pacific Islands Forum are on display on the tiny Pacific nation of Nauru Monday, Sept. 3, 2018. The…
East Asia Pacific
Australia, New Zealand Urge Calm as Peak Pacific Body Splinters  
Diplomatic fractures in the Pacific could allow China to expand its regional influence  
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 02/10/2021 - 06:49 AM
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks in the parliament on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Wellington.
East Asia Pacific
New Zealand Declares Climate Emergency 
Parliament approves measure promising carbon neutrality by 2025 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:44 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Considers Actions Against Japan Over Plan to Release Radioactive Water from Fukushima Plant

Environmental activists wearing a mask of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and protective suits perform to denounce the Japanese government's decision on Fukushima water, near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, April 13, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese, US Military Exercises Are New Norm in Disputed Asian Sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020)In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong's Delayed Legislative Elections Set for December

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Lam said Tuesday…
East Asia Pacific

Biden's Climate Envoy Kerry to Hold Talks with China, South Korea

US climate envoy John Kerry (L) leaves the Ministry of Finance after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,…
East Asia Pacific

UN Rights Chief Warns Myanmar Heading Toward Syria-like Civil War

Protesters wearing traditional Shan dress take part in a demonstration against the Myanmar military coup in Inle lake, Shan…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey