East Asia Pacific

Death Toll Rises to 17 in Partial Collapse of China Hotel 

By Reuters
July 14, 2021 07:15 AM
Rescue workers work next to a crane at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China July 12,…
Rescue workers work next to a crane at the site where a hotel building collapsed in Suzhou, Jiangsu province, China, July 12, 2021. (cnsphoto via Reuters)

BEIJING - The death toll in the partial collapse of a budget hotel in China's eastern city of Suzhou on Monday has risen to 17, state media said Wednesday. 

Of the 23 people trapped in the rubble of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou only six survived, according to state media. 

More than 650 people were involved in the search and rescue operation, which concluded Wednesday morning. 

The provincial government of Jiangsu has set up a team to conduct an in-depth investigation into what caused the collapse. 

The Siji Kaiyuan opened in 2018 and had 54 rooms, according to online booking sites. The part of the hotel that collapsed was three stories tall. 

According to some state media reports, the collapse was initially determined to be caused by the property owner's alteration of the hotel structure. 

A hotel guest who checked out Monday just before the collapse spoke of loud drilling noises and the sound of the shoveling of sand, according to Beijing Youth Daily. 

The building was shaking, the guest said. 

Officials from cities in Jiangsu province have since held an emergency meeting on the safety of existing structures and called for tougher inspection and supervision.  

Reuters logo
By
Reuters
Arts & Culture

Business, Not Pleasure, the Focus for Tokyo-bound Athletes

Courtney Frerichs competes in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase during the USATF Golden Games athletics meet at Mount San…
USA

US Calls for ASEAN Action on Myanmar, Rejects China Maritime Claims

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks in Washington
East Asia Pacific

Civil Society Groups Must Be 'Politically Correct' to Escape Prosecution

Various defendants including pro-democracy activists, from left, Richard Tsoi, Figo Chan and Albert Ho speak to media outside a…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Singapore Says Cruise Ship Returns After Suspected COVID-19 Case

FILE PHOTO: People watch 'float out' of newly built cruise ship Disney Dream at the Meyer shipyard in Papenburg
East Asia Pacific

Tibetans Defy China to Celebrate Dalai Lama's Birthday Online

Tibetans took to social media to post observations showing their devotion to the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday, depite China's ban on possession and display of the Tibetan Buddhist leader's image. (Social media)

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey