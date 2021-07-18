East Asia Pacific

Divers Join Search for 14 People in Flooded Tunnel in China

By Associated Press
July 18, 2021 03:41 AM
Rescuers work to clear a flooded tunnel after 14 construction workers were trapped in an underground section of a new highway…
Rescuers work to clear a flooded tunnel after 14 construction workers were trapped in an underground section of a new highway construction site after it collapsed in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong province on July 16, 2021.

BEIJING - Divers have been dispatched in the search for 14 workers missing since water flooded a tunnel under construction in southern China three days ago, authorities said Sunday.

Zhang Yisheng, the vice mayor of Zhuhai city, told a news conference that the water level in the tunnel had dropped by 11.3 meters, according to an online report by state broadcaster CCTV. Underwater robots, unmanned ships and sonar detectors would also be deployed, Zhang said.

Search teams have been slowly advancing into the tunnel as water is pumped out. As of Sunday morning, they had gotten about 600 meters into the tunnel, a little more than half the 1.1-kilometer distance to where the workers were trapped. That is the length of the 1.8-kilometer expressway tunnel that has been dug so far.

Their advance has been slowed by carbon monoxide fumes from machinery being used in the tunnel as part of the operation, though the level of the potential deadly gas has been lowered by improving ventilation.

The flood happened about 3:30 a.m. Thursday. An abnormal noise was heard, and bits of material started falling off on one side of the two-tube tunnel. An evacuation was ordered. Water rushed in and flowed through a connection into the other tube of the tunnel, trapping 14 workers on that side.

The tunnel lies under a reservoir, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

In March, two workers died in another part of the tunnel when a protective wall collapsed and they were hit by falling stones, according to a notice from the Zhuhai emergency management department.

Zhuhai is a coastal city in Guangdong province and near Macao at the mouth of the Pearl River delta. It was one of China's early special economic zones when the ruling Communist Party started opening the nation's economy about 40 years ago. 

Related Stories

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies on the defense department?s budget request during a Senate Appropriations…
USA
Pentagon Racing to Stay Ahead of China in Artificial Intelligence 
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warns that Beijing is the ‘pacing challenge’ when it comes to computational dominance
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Sat, 07/17/2021 - 02:56 AM
Local residents and rescue workers gather at the site of bus accident, in Kohistan Kohistan district of Pakistan's Khyber…
East Asia Pacific
China Presses Pakistan to Hold Killers of Chinese Nationals Accountable
Sources say Pakistani investigators retrieved a car and body parts of suspected driver, suggesting suicide car bombing attempt
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Fri, 07/16/2021 - 11:45 AM
Zimbabwe’s elephant population has grown in recent years to more than 100,000. Some farmers have complained that the elephants are destroying their crops and grazing lands. (Photo: Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe's Hurungwe district, May 2021)
Africa
Zimbabwe NGO Sues Gov't Over Alleged Planned Export of Elephants to China
The country’s Wildlife Authority denies the charge, with a spokesperson saying it’s nothing but a publicity stunt on the part people seeking relevance
Columbus Mavhunga
By Columbus Mavhunga
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 03:30 PM
FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference in Geneva
COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Chief Calls for Better Cooperation from China on COVID-19 Origins
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says China needs to supply more raw data
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/15/2021 - 01:26 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
East Asia Pacific

Divers Join Search for 14 People in Flooded Tunnel in China

Rescuers work to clear a flooded tunnel after 14 construction workers were trapped in an underground section of a new highway…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Athletes Go It Alone in Tokyo as Families Watch From Afar

Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Gymnastics team arrive for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games at Narita International…
COVID-19 Pandemic

First Athletes Positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village

National banners hang from balconies at an athlete's village as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sydney, Vietnam Impose Tighter COVID-19 Lockdowns

A woman waves to her family members in quarantine at a hotel in Sydney on July 17, 2021, after authorities ordered new…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tougher COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Imposed on Australia’s Biggest City

City resident Thomas Lim washes the face of his Pomeranian puppy named "Ohoh" at a public restroom sink, after the dog got dirty while out for exercise, during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 15, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey