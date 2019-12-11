East Asia Pacific

Foreign Experts Quit Hong Kong Police Oversight Board

By VOA News
December 11, 2019 09:12 AM
A pro-democracy protester waves a flag as protesters and office workers march past business shop lots during a protests at…
A pro-democracy protester waves a flag as protesters and office workers march past business shop lots during a protests at Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Dec. 11, 2019.

 A group of international law enforcement experts recruited by Hong Kong's police watchdog unit have quit, citing concerns about the unit's independence.

In a statement issued Wednesday announcing their resignations, the experts said there was a "crucial shortfall" in the "powers, capacity and independent investigative capability" of the Independent Police Complaints Council.

The experts from Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand were brought in to advise the council in its investigation of police actions since mass demonstrations first broke out in June over a proposed bill that would have sent individuals to mainland China to stand trial.  The demonstrations have become increasingly violent as they have evolved into demands for full democracy for Hong Kong, riot police firing rubber bullets, water cannons and tear gas at angry protesters.

The demonstrators have also demanded an independent inquiry into possible use of excessive force by police — an idea rejected by embattled chief executive Carrie Lam.  

Pro-democracy legislator Tanya Chan called the mass exodus by the international experts as "a vote of no-confidence" in the IPCC's upcoming report on allegations of police misconduct.  

 

Related Stories

A pro-Beijing supporter yells at a photographer during a rally in Hong Kong on Dec. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protests Cross Half-Year Mark with Rally
Marchers are again expected to fill streets in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of the city's protest movement marking a half year of demonstrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 00:11
Police guard in front of a bus stop, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Defuse 2 Homemade Bombs on College Campus
Monday evening's discovery is the latest cache of weaponry found during six months of anti-government protests that have rocked the semi-autonomous Chinese territory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 07:16
Pro-democracy protesters march into the night in Hong Kong, Dec. 8, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hundreds of Thousands of Protesters Pack Hong Kong Streets
It was the first police-sanctioned mass protest for almost four months and was also the first after pro-democracy politicians scored a landslide victory in a district election last month
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 09:30
A pro-Beijing supporter yells at a photographer during a rally in Hong Kong on Dec. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protests Cross Half-Year Mark with Rally
Marchers are again expected to fill streets in a rally that will test the enduring appeal of the city's protest movement marking a half year of demonstrations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 00:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Foreign Experts Quit Hong Kong Police Oversight Board

A pro-democracy protester waves a flag as protesters and office workers march past business shop lots during a protests at…
East Asia Pacific

Autonomous Region of Papua New Guinea Chooses Independence Referendum

In this Nov. 29, 2019, photo, the ballot boxes are returned in the Bougainville referendum in Buka, Bougainville, Papua New…
Arts & Culture

Formula 1 to Start Races in Vietnam Amid Booms in Tourism, Sports Enthusiasm

President and CEO of Formula 1 Chase Carey, left, Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, second from left and two other officials watch…
The Americas

Huawei's CFO Wins Canada Court Fight to See More Documents Related to Her Arrest

FILE PHOTO: Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to appear in British Columbia supreme…
East Asia Pacific

Aung San Suu Kyi Appears in Hague to Defend Myanmar Against Genocide Charges

Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at International Court of Justice