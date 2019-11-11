East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader: Protesters 'Paralyzing' City Are Selfish

November 11, 2019 10:07 PM
Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam addresses a news conference in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019.
HONG KONG - Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said protesters who are trying to
"paralyze" the city were extremely selfish and hoped all universities and schools would urge students not to participate in violence.

Lam was speaking a day after police shot a protester and a man was set on fire in some of the most dramatic scenes to grip the city during the more than five months of civil unrest.

On Monday, Lam said that the violence roiling the former British colony exceeded protesters' demands for democracy and demonstrators are now the people's enemy.

 

