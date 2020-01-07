East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader Says New Year will be a Challenging One

By Associated Press
January 07, 2020 05:23 AM
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2019.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2019.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the city faces multiple challenges in the new year, including violence, economic tribulation and a health scare  as anti-government protests enter their eighth month.

But the government is determined to overcome these challenges, Lam said.

Her administration's reluctance to concretely address political demands has angered demonstrators, who have called for electoral reforms and an independent investigation into accusations of police brutality.

When asked again about such an inquiry at a news conference Tuesday, Lam said, "We do not need to go down this road."

The mass protests began in June to oppose proposed extradition legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to stand trial in mainland China, where activists are routinely jailed. While Lam has since withdrawn the bill, demonstrations have continued around broader democratic demands, fueled by a distrust of the Communist Party-ruled central government in Beijing.

A former British colony, Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997 under the framework of "one country, two systems," which promises the territory certain rights not afforded to the mainland.

At Tuesday's news conference, Lam also sought to quell fears around a respiratory illness that may have infected some Hong Kong residents who recently traveled to the central mainland city of Wuhan, where 59 patients are being treated for a form of pneumonia whose cause has not been determined.

Lam declined to comment on the new head of China's liaison office in Hong Kong, Luo Huining, who was appointed over the weekend.

Related Stories

People walk by a vandalized road sign near a HSBC Bank branch covered by panels after damaged by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, Jan. 4, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China Replaces its Top Official in Protest-riven Hong Kong
China has replaced its top official in Hong Kong as anti-government protests in the semi-autonomous city enter their eighth month
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 08:17
An anti-government protester wearing a Guy Fawkes mask takes part in a demonstration during New Year's Day to call for better…
East Asia Pacific
Protests, Tear Gas Mark Hong Kong's New Year's Day
Police used tear gas and water cannons on mostly-peaceful protests by crowds estimated in the hundreds of thousands
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 16:29
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Arrest Warrant Issued in Japan for Wife of Fugitive Ex-Nissan Chairman Ghosn

FILE PHOTO: Former Nissan Motor Chairman Carlos Ghosn accompanied by his wife Carole Ghosn, arrives at his place of residence…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Leader Says New Year will be a Challenging One

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam reacts during a press conference in Hong Kong, Nov. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Australian Crews Race to Contain Blazes as Damage Bill Soars

In this photo provided by the Australian Department of Defence on Jan. 6, 2020, a fire burns near Eden as HMAS Adelaide arrives…
East Asia Pacific

Asian Countries Brace to Evacuate Workers in Iraq, Iran

In this handout photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, talks with security officials at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Jan. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australian PM Promises Extra 2 Billion to Rebuild After Wildfires

A firefighting crew battles a fire near Burrill Lake, Australia, Jan. 5, 2020.