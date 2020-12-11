East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Charged Under Security Law

By Associated Press
December 11, 2020 03:53 AM
In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 photo, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted by Correctional Services officers to…
In this Dec. 3, 2020, photo, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG - Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the city’s national security law, amid a widening crackdown on dissent, according to local media reports.

Lai, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, was charged on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces and endangering national security, local broadcaster TVB reported Friday. He is the most high-profile person out of more than two dozen charged under the law since it was implemented in June.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 12 and could face a maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

Police said in a statement that they arrested a 73-year-old man under the national security law but did not name him.

Lai was arrested under the national security law in August. He and two executives of Next Digital, the company that operates the Apple Daily newspaper, were later charged with fraud over accusations that they violated lease terms on office space the company. He was denied bail earlier this month.

Beijing imposed the national security law in response to protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019 over a proposed extradition law and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The legislation outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong's internal affairs. In certain cases, those charged under the national security law could also face trial in mainland China, where the legal system is highly opaque.

The sweeping legislation prompted more public protests and led to complaints that Beijing is violating the autonomy promised to Hong Kong when it was handed over to China from Britain in 1997. Critics have said the law is also damaging Hong Kong's status as a business center.

Apple Daily criticized the law on its front page on July 1, calling it the “final nail in the coffin” of the territory’s autonomy.

Lai has advocated for other countries to take a harsher stance on China, and last year he traveled to the U.S. to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the proposed extradition bill.

He was also arrested in February and April on charges of taking part in unauthorized protests. He also faces charges of joining an unauthorized vigil marking the anniversary of the June 4, 1989, crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Related Stories

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing…
East Asia Pacific
China Limits Travel by Some US Officials to Hong Kong
Move comes days after US placed financial sanctions and travel ban on 14 Chinese officials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 09:50 AM
Taiwan's defense ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen speaks during a briefing in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
China Condemns New US Hong Kong Sanctions, Taiwan Arms Sale
US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:42 AM
Pro-democracy lawmakers, from left; Eddie Chu, Raymond Chan and Ted Hui walk with supporters at a local court in Hong Kong…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Police Arrest Eight Over 'Unauthorized' Protest
Arrests come hours after the US sanctioned 14 Chinese officials over disqualification of four opposition legislators in Hong Kong
Default Author Profile
By Iris Tong
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:11 AM
FILE - In this file photo taken May 4, 2019, Taiwan marines salute to Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen during an offshore anti…
USA
US Hits China With Hong Kong Sanctions, OKs Taiwan Arms Sale
The approval is just the latest in a series of such steps the Trump administration has taken to boost Taiwan's defenses over the course of the last several months
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/07/2020 - 06:57 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Abandons COVID-19 Vaccine Trials After False Positive HIV Results

A person walks past a sign for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) assessment clinic in Sydney in Sydney
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Charged Under Security Law

In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 photo, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is escorted by Correctional Services officers to…
East Asia Pacific

US, Allies to Raise Human Rights in North Korea at UN Security Council

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the 20th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on November 16, 2020 by KCNA.
COVID-19 Pandemic

When and Which COVID-19 Vaccines Are Likely to be Available in Asia

A banner about precautions against the coronavirus is displayed at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 8,…
East Asia Pacific

Why Indonesia Will Move its Navy Combat Squad HQ to a Tiny Remote Islet

FILE - This undated file photo released on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA) shows a…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims