East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Denied Bail as Pompeo Tweets Support

By Associated Press
December 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Jimmy Lai, center, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Dec. 12, 2020.
Jimmy Lai, center, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Dec. 12, 2020.

HONG KONG - Jimmy Lai, the 73-year-old Hong Kong media tycoon and advocate for democracy, was denied bail Saturday after being charged the previous day under the semi-autonomous Chinese territory's new national security law.

Lai faces a charge of collusion with foreign elements to endanger national security, apparently for tweets he made and interviews or commentaries he did with foreign media.

The Apple Daily, a feisty pro-democracy tabloid owned by Lai, said he is accused of asking a foreign country, organization or individual to impose sanctions or engage in other hostile activities against Hong Kong or China.

His case was adjourned to April 16 at the request of prosecutors, who said police needed time to review more than 1,000 tweets and comments made on his Twitter account, the Apple Daily reported.

The newspaper said his charge sheet listed several foreign politicians who followed Lai on Twitter and cited commentaries he wrote and interviews he did with foreign media.

Lai, who was already being held on other fraud charges after police raided his media company, could be seen handcuffed to a chain around his waist as guards led him to a van to go from prison to court. He wore a navy blazer and an open-neck shirt.

Relatives of a dozen Hong Kong citizens who have been detained in mainland China, wearing caps or hoods, attend a press conference in Hong Kong, Dec. 12, 2020.
Relatives of a dozen Hong Kong citizens who have been detained in mainland China, wearing caps or hoods, attend a press conference in Hong Kong, Dec. 12, 2020.

Beijing imposed the national security law on Hong Kong earlier this year after stormy protests in 2019 that started over an extradition bill and expanded to include demands for greater democracy in the former British colony.

The new law outlaws secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to intervene in Hong Kong’s affairs. It has constricted free speech in the city, and democracy activists see it as a way to suppress dissent.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted Saturday morning Asia time that the security law “makes a mockery of justice.” He called for Lai's release, saying his only crime is speaking the truth about China's authoritarian Communist Party government.

Lai, the highest-profile person charged under the security law, has also been arrested for other alleged offenses this year. He has been charged with taking part in unauthorized protests and with fraud over alleged violations of office lease terms.

He has advocated for other countries to take a harsher stance on China, and met with Pompeo and Vice President Mike Pence in the U.S. last year to discuss the extradition bill, which the Hong Kong government eventually withdrew.

Pence also tweeted about Lai, saying the charges against him are “an affront to freedom loving people around everywhere.”

Related Stories

FILE - Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives at a police station in Hong Kong.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Charged Under Security Law
Move comes amid a widening crackdown on dissent
Default Author Profile
By Tommy Walker
Fri, 12/11/2020 - 03:53 AM
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing…
East Asia Pacific
China Limits Travel by Some US Officials to Hong Kong
Move comes days after US placed financial sanctions and travel ban on 14 Chinese officials
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/10/2020 - 09:50 AM
Taiwan's defense ministry spokesperson Shih Shun-wen speaks during a briefing in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
China Condemns New US Hong Kong Sanctions, Taiwan Arms Sale
US actions are part of what critics see as an effort by Trump administration to put in place high-pressure tactics toward Beijing that could make it more difficult for President-elect Joe Biden to steady relations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:42 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai Denied Bail as Pompeo Tweets Support

Jimmy Lai, center, who founded the Apple Daily tabloid, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to get on a prison van before appearing in a court, in Hong Kong, Dec. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Tesla Teams to Visit Indonesia, Government Says

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto
East Asia Pacific

Laos Presses Ahead with 4 More Mekong Dams Amid Drought

A local villager drive a boat where the future site of the Luang Prabang dam will be on the Mekong River, outskirt of Luang…
VOA News on China

International Campaign Offers Christmas Cheer to Canadians Jailed in China

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
VOA News on China

Can China Become Self-reliant in Semiconductors?

A man visits a booth of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China Oct. 14, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims