East Asia Pacific

Indigenous Australians Demand Government Acquire Rights to Aboriginal Flag

By Phil Mercer
October 16, 2020 03:38 AM
People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2019.
FILE - People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2019.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALA - Opposition politicians are urging the Australian government to commandeer the design of the Aboriginal flag if copyright disputes aren’t resolved. The flag was created almost 50 years ago as part of the Aboriginal land rights movement.

The top half of the Aboriginal flag is black, to symbolize Australia’s original inhabitants. The red in the lower half represents the earth, and the circle of yellow in the center signifies the sun. It was created by Harold Thomas, an Indigenous artist, in 1971.

He owns the copyright and has granted exclusive licenses to three non-Aboriginal companies, which use the design on flags, souvenirs and clothing. These commercial arrangements have been investigated by a parliamentary committee.

Opposition Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said she is dismayed that sporting and other organizations in Australia have been threatened with legal action for unauthorized use of the flag.

“Aboriginal people do not want to be held to ransom for the use of something that has been a symbol of pride and activism over decades,” she said.

A “Free the Flag” campaign has attracted much attention online. It is supported by Nova Peris, a former Australian senator and Olympian.

“The fact that the Aboriginal flag has a copyright on it is wrong,” Peris said. “The Aboriginal flag is a symbol of our identity and our connection to the land, and we should not be subjected to an individual’s decision on when or where we can celebrate our pride.”

The Senate inquiry has been weighing the symbolic power of the Aboriginal flag against an individual’s private property rights. It has concluded that the government should not use its constitutional powers to acquire the Aboriginal flag. However, opposition members of the committee have insisted the design should be commandeered if freer access to the flag can’t be negotiated by Australia Day in January.

Related Stories

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific
Australia Police Drop Journalist Probe Over Afghan Troops Story
Decision closes an anxious chapter for Australian media outlets which last year decried raids on the ABC head office and the home of a News Corp newspaper editor
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:54 AM
A man stocks up coal briquettes at his court yard, as many people living in old houses still rely on coal fire to heat up in…
East Asia Pacific
Australia Concerns Over Reported China Coal Import Ban
Coal is one of the major Australian commodity exports to China, behind iron ore and liquefied natural gas
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 02:54 AM
A collapsed building at Curtin University in Perth, Australia October 13, 2020 is seen in this screen grab obtained from a social media video.
East Asia Pacific
One Dead, Two Hurt in Perth, Australia Roof Collapse
Authorities say two of the men fell 20 meters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/13/2020 - 09:15 AM
A healthcare worker tests a patient for COVID-19 at a testing facility near Melbourne
East Asia Pacific
Australia to Reduce Refugee Intake Under COVID-19 Budget Cuts
Documents suggest the cuts to the humanitarian program will save almost $700 million
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 10/10/2020 - 04:13 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Indigenous Australians Demand Government Acquire Rights to Aboriginal Flag

People carry Australian Aboriginal flags during a demonstration on Australia Day in Sydney, Jan. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Soaring Myanmar COVID-19 Cases Test Long-Neglected Health Care System

Factory workers wearing protective face masks and shields ride a truck as they go to their works in Hlaing Tharyar Industrial…
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Protesters Defy State of Emergency With Massive Anti-Government Rally

A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-government rally in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Police Drop Journalist Probe Over Afghan Troops Story

Map of Sydney Australia
East Asia Pacific

Ardern Tipped to Win Second Term in New Zealand Election

Shoppers walk past an electronic billboard showing a photo of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Christchurch, New…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims