East Asia Pacific

Indonesia President Proposes Relocating Capital to Borneo

By Reuters
August 16, 2019 12:39 AM
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivers his state of the nation address ahead of the country's Independence Day at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2019.
Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivers his state of the nation address ahead of the country's Independence Day at the parliament building in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 16, 2019.

JAKARTA - Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday formally proposed to parliament a plan to move the country’s capital from Jakarta, on the crowded island of Java, to Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

Widodo made the proposal during his state of the union speech at parliament, a day before the country celebrates its 74th independence anniversary.

“I hereby request your permission to move our national capital to Kalimantan,” said Widodo, who will be sworn in for a second term in October after winning April’s election.

“A capital city is not just a symbol of national identity, but also a representation of the progress of the nation. This is for the realization of economic equality and justice,” he said, without specifying the exact location for the new capital.
 

Related Stories

Supporters of Indonesian President Joko Widodo celebrate during a rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 21, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Joko Widodo Re-Elected Indonesian President
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, also known as Jokowi, has been re-elected with 55.50% of the vote, defeating former army general Prabowo Subianto. The victory was confirmed by the General Elections Commission (KPU). "The number of valid votes for candidate No. 1, Jokowi-Ma'ruf Amin, is 85,607,362 votes. The number of valid votes for candidate No. 2, Prabowo Subianto-Sandiaga Uno, is 68,650,239," said KPU Commissioner Evi Novida Ginting Manik at the KPU office early…
Default Author Profile
By Eva Mazrieva
May 20, 2019
This aerial view shows a sea wall used to prevent sea water from flowing into Jakarta, Indonesia, July 27, 2019. Indonesia's president wants the speedy construction of the giant sea wall to save the low-lying capital of Jakarta from sinking under the sea.
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia’s President: Sinking Jakarta Needs Giant Sea Wall
Joko Widodo doesn’t have much time to prevent a third of the capital from sinking under the sea
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 28, 2019
Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, is greeted by a street busker during his visit at the Old Town in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, 26, 2019. Widodo said he will push ahead with sweeping and potentially unpopular economic reforms.
East Asia Pacific
AP Interview: Indonesia Leader to Speed Reform in Final Term
Freed of political constraints, President Joko Widodo vows he will push ahead with sweeping and potentially unpopular economic reforms
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

The Worth of a Girl