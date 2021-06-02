East Asia Pacific

Malaysia Accuses Chinese Military of Violating its Airspace

By VOA News
June 02, 2021 05:11 AM
This handout photo from the Royal Malaysian Air Force taken on May 31, 2021 and released on June 1, 2021 shows a Chinese People…
This handout photo from the Royal Malaysian Air Force taken on May 31, 2021 and released on June 1, 2021 shows a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Xian Y-20 aircraft.

Malaysia’s foreign ministry says it will lodge a formal protest with China over an “intrusion” of 16 Chinese warplanes into its airspace earlier this week. 

Malaysia’s air force deployed fighter jets to intercept the planes after they were  detected by radar about 60 nautical miles (about 111.12 kilometers) off the coast of Sarawak state on Borneo island, located in the South China Sea. 

The planes were identified as Ilyushin iL-76 and Xian Y-20 strategic transporters flying at an altitude between 7 and 8 kilometers. 

The foreign ministry called the incident “a serious threat to national sovereignty and flight safety.” 

“Malaysia’s stand is clear — having friendly diplomatic relations with any countries does not mean that we will compromise our national security,” Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein later said in a statement. 

The Chinese Embassy denied Kuala Lumpur’s accusations, saying the planes were conducting routine flight training and strictly adhered to international law.   

China has claimed territorial rights over nearly the entire South China Sea, ignoring overlapping claims by regional neighbors Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. It has aggressively expanded its military presence throughout the sea, building man-made islands and installing military outposts and aircraft landing strips.   

