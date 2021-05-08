East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Classifies Resistance Government as ‘Terrorist Organization’ 

By Agence France-Presse
May 08, 2021 07:25 PM
Anti-coup protesters shout slogans during a demonstration on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than 200 global…
FILE - Anti-coup protesters shout slogans during a demonstration, May 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR - The ruling junta in Myanmar announced Saturday that the resistance government, made up of deposed deputies who went underground, was now on the list of "terrorist organizations."

Some of these deputies, including many members of the National League for Democracy (LND) of Aung San Suu Kyi, ousted from power by the coup of February 1, formed a "government of national unity" (GUN) to resist the junta.

On Wednesday, this underground resistance government announced the establishment of its own defense force intended to fight against the regime of the generals and to protect civilians against the repression orchestrated by the military.

On Saturday evening, state television announced that this "people's defense force" as well as a group called the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw Representative Committee (CRPH), the Burmese term for parliament, were now on the list of "terrorist organizations."

"We ask the people not to ... support terrorist actions, nor to provide aid to the terrorist activities of the GUN and the CRPH, which threaten the security of the people," state television said.

Previously, the junta had declared GUN and the CRPH "illegal associations" and said that entering into contact with these organizations amounted to high treason.

But this new classification as a "terrorist organization" means that anyone who communicates with its members, including journalists, could be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws.

The Arakan Army, an insurgent group that clashed with the Myanmar military in Rakhine state, was classified as a terrorist organization in 2020. A journalist who interviewed an official of this organization was arrested.

Although he was released soon afterward, the use of anti-terrorism legislation to prosecute journalists raised fears of yet another turn of the screw on the press.

Dozens of journalists were arrested after the coup, media were shut down and television channels were stripped of their licenses, resulting in a veritable news blackout for Burma, which is another term for Myanmar.

The GUN hopes to eventually form a "federal unity army" that would bring together dissidents and ethnic rebel factions opposed to the junta.

From cities to the most remote rural areas, Myanmar has been in turmoil since the putsch.

In the face of protests, the repression has been bloody. Nearly 800 civilians have been killed by security forces since the February 1 coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma).  

Related Stories

FILE - Demonstrators hold homemade pipe air guns during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, April 3, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Shadow Government Forms Militia to Oppose Military Junta
Supporters say formation of People’s Defense Force is first step toward creating alliance with ethnic rebel group
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Thu, 05/06/2021 - 08:58 AM
This handout photo taken and released by Dawei Watch on May 5, 2021 shows protesters holding signs during a demonstration…
East Asia Pacific
Civil Society Groups Urge UN Arms Embargo on Myanmar
More than 200 such groups appeal to Security Council to impose embargo on Myanmar to prevent junta from killing more civilians
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 05/05/2021 - 06:48 PM
Voice of Myanmar (VOM) editor-in-chief Nay Myo Lin is escorted from his home by police to court in Mandalay on March 31, 2020. …
Press Freedom
Media Arrests Continue as Myanmar Military Steps Up Repression
Myanmar's military detains more than 80 journalists, blocks independent reporting as repression increases after overthrow of civilian government
Jessica Blatt
By Jessica Blatt
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 08:09 PM
Map of Moemauk Myanmar
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Ethnic Rebel Group Says It Downed Helicopter
The Kachin Independence Army claims it shot down the government helicopter during heavy fighting; there was no immediate comment from the government
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/03/2021 - 02:38 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar Classifies Resistance Government as ‘Terrorist Organization’ 

Anti-coup protesters shout slogans during a demonstration on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Yangon, Myanmar. More than 200 global…
VOA News on China

Tesla Faces Backlash in China from Viral Video

Visitors look at a Tesla Model 3 during the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai, April 21, 2021.
USA

US, Chinese, Russian Diplomats Urge Cooperation
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at a news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab following…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Approves Chinese COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use Worldwide

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "Sinopharm coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture
East Asia Pacific

China Says Rocket Debris Unlikely to Cause Damage

FILE PHOTO: The Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China's space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey