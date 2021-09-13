East Asia Pacific

New Malaysian Prime Minister, Opposition Leader to Sign Cooperation Deal 

By VOA News
September 13, 2021 08:47 AM
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, center, and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, left, sign documents during a ceremony at the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Sept. 13, 2021.
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, center, and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, left, sign documents during a ceremony at the parliament house in Kuala Lumpur, Sept. 13, 2021.

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will sign a cooperation deal with the main opposition bloc Monday aimed at ensuring the stability of his new government.

Under the accord between Prime Minister Ismail and veteran opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Ismail has agreed to a set of reforms including new laws to prevent party defections, limiting the prime minister’s term to 10 years, and lowering the voting age from 21 to 18.

The agreement also ensures bipartisan agreement on every bill that is introduced in parliament, input from the opposition on a national recovery council, and an assurance that the opposition leader receives the same pay and privileges as a Cabinet minister.

Ismail became Malaysia’s third prime minister in three years when he was appointed prime minister by King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah last month to succeed Muhyiddin Yassin. Muhyiddin resigned after conceding he had lost the majority of lawmakers. Ismail served as deputy prime minister under Muhyiddin.

The king selected Muhyiddin as prime minister in March 2020 after then-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s ruling coalition had collapsed a month earlier. But Muhyiddin was beset by constant challenges to his leadership within his fragile coalition and rising anger over his government’s poor response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The country of 32 million is suffering the highest rate of new daily COVID-19 cases per 1 million people in Southeast Asia, with 1.9 million total infections and 20,711 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Muhyiddin’s tenuous grip on power began unraveling when a group of lawmakers with the United Malays National Organization, the largest party in the coalition, withdrew their support. UMNO, once Malaysia’s long-serving ruling party dating back to the country’s independence in 1957, has a handful of politicians facing corruption charges, including former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

Muhyiddin’s 17-month tenure as prime minister is the shortest in Malaysian history.

(Some information for this report came from the Associated Press and Reuters.) 

 

Related Stories

A child wearing face mask waits for COVID-19 test outside a government apartment in Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village…
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia High Court Rules Women Can Pass on Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children
Court says that current clause in Malaysia constitution that only permits men to pass on citizenship to children born abroad is discriminatory
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/09/2021 - 05:09 AM
FILE - In this May 11, 2020, file photo, Defense Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob listens as Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin…
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia’s King Names New Prime Minister from Corruption-Mired Party
Ismail Sabri Yaakob is Malaysia’s third prime minister in as many years; many will be watching to see whether the corruption cases against fellow UMNO members more forward.
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Fri, 08/20/2021 - 03:18 PM
Police guard the back entrance at the national palace in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Former Deputy Prime…
East Asia Pacific
Malaysia’s Longest-ruling Party Seems Set to Return to PM
The choice of former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/19/2021 - 05:09 AM
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur
East Asia Pacific
Race to Become Malaysia’s Next PM Heats Up as Deadline Looms
King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has ruled out a new general election because many parts of the country are COVID-19 red zones and health facilities are inadequate
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/18/2021 - 05:24 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Speeds Up Hanoi Vaccine Drive; 1M Jabs Over Weekend

A man receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Vung Tau, Vietnam, Monday, Sep. 13, 2021. Vietnam is speeding up its…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Misses Latest Court Appearance After Falling Ill 

FILE - Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi watches the vaccination of health workers at a hospital in Naypyitaw, Jan. 27, 2021.
VOA News on China

Shanghai Suspends Schools, Flights as Typhoon Approaches China

Typhoon Chanthu brings winds and rain in Taipei
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Tests Long Range Cruise Missile Designed to Evade Defenses

The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 13, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Test-fires Long-range Cruise Missile, State Media Says

The Academy of National Defense Science conducts long-range cruise missile tests in North Korea, as pictured in this combination of undated photos supplied by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Sept. 13, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey