East Asia Pacific

New Parliament Tests Singapore’s Appetite for Opposition Politics

By VOA News
September 07, 2020 02:04 AM
Trees line a highway in Singapore. (VOA News)
Trees line a highway in Singapore. (VOA News)

The latest session of Singapore’s Parliament opened in August with something it’s never seen before: the newly created role of Leader of the Opposition.  

Pritam Singh, of the Workers' Party, took the position following an election that political analysts say signaled dissatisfaction with a system long dominated by a single party.  

The July general election gave the Workers’ Party four more seats for a total of 10 in Parliament, compared to 83 for the ruling People’s Action Party. The Progress Singapore Party took two seats. 

While Singapore has an open society, it has been run by a single party since independence from Britain. Voters have expressed a desire for political pluralism before, but political analysts say there are signs that this time may be different.   

Dennis Tan, Singh’s fellow party member in Parliament, last week said voters “embraced the need for a diversity of viewpoints,” in addition to the views of the People’s Action Party, which has largely ruled since 1965.  

“I hope the ruling party can start to accept that,” Tan said. 

A record high of 11 parties participated in July’s general election. The PAP won 61% of the vote, near its all-time low of 60% support in the 2011 election.  

After this most recent election, Lee Hsien Loong, the prime minister of Singapore and the secretary general of the PAP, acknowledged the public’s apparent desire for more “opposition presence in Parliament."  

Heading into the new term, Lee told his fellow party members to brace for vigorous debate.  

“With more opposition MPs in the new parliament, and a leader of the opposition formally designated, we must expect sharper questioning and debate in Parliament,” he wrote in a letter to them.    

Political analyst Joshua Kurlantzick said the election suggests a “viable” opposition may form in the Southeast Asian nation.  

“In the longer term, the stage may be set for more contested politics,” Kurlantzick wrote in an analysis for the Council on Foreign Relations, where he is a senior fellow for Southeast Asia. 

He predicted that weaknesses in the ruling party could create openings for other parties.  

“Besides the PAP’s struggle to control COVID-19, which (might) be a shorter-term issue, the persistently high cost of living, the hard-hit Singaporean white-collar workforce, the challenges with Singapore’s existing housing model, and other deeply entrenched socioeconomic problems will continue to challenge the PAP government,” he said.  

Kenneth Paul Tan, an associate professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said the Singapore election results demonstrate a wish for more debate.  

“I do think that they signal interests and concerns that many voters consider to be insufficiently audible in policymaking debates,” he told VOA. “Also, the results signal broad dissatisfaction with the structural advantages and unfair tactics that the ruling party uses to secure its electoral dominance.” 

The Progress Singapore Party said it would use its role as an opposition party to bring new ideas to the table. 

“Over the course of the next few years, we look forward to more information and resources provided to the opposition for it to function as an effective voice and idea generator,” said Leong Mun Wai, one of two politicians who took up a seat in Parliament this session representing the Progress Singapore Party.    

Related Stories

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, right, attends the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' meeting on the…
East Asia Pacific
Singapore a Bright Spot for China Relations in ASEAN  
The island nation has donated millions of dollars and supplies to China’s virus response, vowed to conduct joint vaccine research, and celebrated 30 years of diplomatic relations  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 08:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Second Typhoon in Less Than a Week Hits S. Korea

High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, in southwestern Japan Sept. 6, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
East Asia Pacific

New Parliament Tests Singapore’s Appetite for Opposition Politics

Trees line a highway in Singapore. (VOA News)
South & Central Asia

Experts Warn China-India Standoff Risks Unintentional War

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (3rd R) and China's President Xi Jinping (3rd L) lead talks in Mamallapuram, on the outskirts of Chennai, India, Oct. 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Haishen Lashes Southern Japan

High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, in southwestern Japan Sept. 6, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
Europe

Czech President Tries to Tamp Down China Anger After Speaker's Taiwan Trip  

Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims