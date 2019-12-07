East Asia Pacific

North Korea Reports 'Very Important Test' at Rocket Launch Site 

By Associated Press
December 07, 2019 09:20 PM
FILE - The North Korean launch site of Sohae, near the northern border with China.
SEOUL - North Korea said Sunday that it had carried out a ``very important test'' at its long-range rocket launch site.

The Korean Central News Agency said the test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground on Saturday afternoon. It said the result of the test was reported to the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party.

The test results will have ``an important effect on changing the strategic position of [North Korea] once again in the near future,'' the agency reported. 

The report didn't say what the test entailed. But media reports said a new satellite image indicated North Korea might be preparing to resume testing engines used to power satellite launchers at the site.

The reported test came as North Korea is stepping up pressure on the U.S. to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks.

The U.N. bans North Korea from launching satellites because it is considered a test of long-range missile technology.

After repeated failures, North Korea successfully put a satellite into orbit for the first time in 2012 in a launch from the same site. North Korea had another successful satellite launch in 2016. 

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

