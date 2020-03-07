East Asia Pacific

North Korea Slams European Nations for 'Illogical Thinking' Over Missile Launches

By Reuters
March 07, 2020 10:49 AM
FILE - A man watches a TV broadcast showing a file photo for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, March 2, 2020.
SEOUL - North Korea accused several European nations of "illogical thinking" Saturday after they called a closed-door U.N. Security Council meeting to condemn missile launches by the reclusive state earlier this week.

Britain, Germany, France, Estonia and Belgium raised North Korea's latest missile firings at the U.N. Security Council on Thursday, calling them a provocative action that violated U.N. resolutions.

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday after a three-month halt. The launches, which officials have said were routine military drills, were personally overseen by its leader Kim Jong Un.

"The illogical thinking and sophism of these countries are just gradually bearing a close resemblance to the United States, which is hostile to us," a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement to the state-run KCNA news agency.

The spokesperson, who was not named, described the European action as "reckless behavior ... instigated by the United States."

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader and a senior government official, defended Monday's launches as military drills, saying they were not meant to threaten anyone.

 

