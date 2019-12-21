East Asia Pacific

North Korean's Kim Holds Military Meeting as Tension Rises Under Looming Deadline

By Reuters
December 21, 2019 09:55 PM
A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch…
FILE - A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch site during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting of top military officials to discuss boosting the country’s military capability, state news agency reported on Sunday amid heightened concern the North may be about to return to confrontation with Washington.

Kim presided over an enlarged meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Military Commission, KCNA news agency said, to discuss steps “to bolster up the overall armed forces of the country ... militarily and politically.”

“Also discussed were important issues for decisive improvement of the overall national defense and core matters for the sustained and accelerated development of military capability for self-defense,” KCNA said.

It did not give details on when the meeting was held nor what was decided.

The commission is North Korea’s top military decision-making body. Kim rules the country as its supreme military commander and is the chairman of the commission.

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to make progress on their pledge to end the North’s nuclear program and establish lasting peace.

Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantive progress in dialogue while the North demanded crushing international sanctions be lifted first.

On Saturday, the state media said the United States would “pay dearly” for taking issue with the North’s human rights record and said Washington’s “malicious words” would only aggravate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea has also repeatedly called for the United States to drop its “hostile policy” and warned about its “Christmas gift” as the end-year deadline it set for Washington to change its position looms.

Some experts say the reclusive state may be preparing for an intercontinental ballistic missile test that could put it back on a path of confrontation with the United States.

The U.S. envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, has visited South Korea and China in the past week, issuing a public and direct call to North Korea to return to the negotiating table, but there has been no response.

 

Related Stories

FILE - A pedestrian walks past a North Korean flag displayed on a building in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 12, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Slams 'Reckless' US Remarks on Rights Record
North Korea warns US will ‘pay dearly’ for its comments TWEET: North Korea Slams ‘Reckless’ US Remarks on Rights Record
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 01:29
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two…
East Asia Pacific
Pentagon Hopeful for Diplomatic Reboot With North Korea
US Defense Secretary calls talks 'the best way forward' as Pyongyang's deadline approaches
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 14:16
South Korean army soldiers stand guard at the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2019.
USA
US Watching North Korea for 'Christmas Gift' Missile Launch
A significant launch or test would mean the end of North Korea’s self-imposed moratorium and raise tensions in the region
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 00:52
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

North Korean's Kim Holds Military Meeting as Tension Rises Under Looming Deadline

A man watches a TV screen showing a file image of the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at his county long-range rocket launch…
USA

Diplomat: US Must 'Engage' to Seek Change From N. Korea

The State Department building in Washington, DC (file photo)
USA

Trump Says Trade Deal With China to Be Signed 'Very Shortly' 

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention…
USA

Pompeo Slams Russia, China for Opposing Syrian Aid Resolution

A boy holds a cardboard box of food aid received from World Food Programme in Aleppo's Kalasa district, Syria April 10, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Face Off With Police in Mall Protests

Plainclothes police officers detain a man (C) during a march through the Harbour City shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, Dec. 21, 2019.