One Woman Killed, Another Wounded in Knife Rampage in Australia

A man with a history of mental illness is in custody on charges of killing one woman and injuring another in a knife-wielding rampage in downtown Sydney Tuesday.

Police in Australia's largest city say the 21-year-old man unsuccessfully tried to stab other pedestrians as he ran through the central business district during the lunchtime hours.

Video posted on Twitter showed the suspected attacker jumping on a car at a busy intersection waving a knife and shouting "Allahu Akbar," Arabic for "God is great." The man fell to the street when the car moved, then took off running again shouting "Shoot me!" as he was confronted by a man yielding a crate.

The man was later caught by several pedestrians, with the video showing the man pinned to the ground by a crate and a chair as his pursuers cursed him.

Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and ⁦@FRNSW⁩ officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. ⁦@7NewsSydney⁩ pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp — Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019

The stabbing victim, identified by police as a 41-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The body of a 21-year-old woman was later found in an apartment building near the scene of the stabbing attack.

Police say the suspect was carrying around a small computer drive filled with information about recent mass casualty attacks around the world, but they say he has no links to terrorism.