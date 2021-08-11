East Asia Pacific

Police, Anti-Government Demonstrators Clash in Bangkok

By VOA News
August 11, 2021 12:21 PM
Protest against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok
Protest against the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangkok, Aug 10, 2021.

Demonstrators clashed with Thai police in Bangkok Wednesday amid ongoing protests over the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Protesters fired slingshots and threw paint and firecrackers at police, who in turn used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse them. The confrontation occurred as the crowd sought to approach the home of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The protesters are demanding Prayuth resign for what they believe is his mismanagement of Thailand’s most serious outbreak of infections and its adverse impact on the economy. He refuses to resign.
Police said at least eight officers were injured and the Erawan Medical Center reported one demonstrator was hurt. This was the second consecutive day of protests over the government’s response to the pandemic.

The U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University says on its coronavirus dashboard that Thailand currently has more than 795,000 confirmed cases and 6,588 deaths. The coronavirus causes the COVID-19 disease.

Related Stories

Thumbnail
00:00:59
Quick Takes
Protesters Clash With Riot Police in Thailand
Thousands of anti-government protesters clashed with riot police in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok, Tuesday, August 10, amid rising anger over the coronavirus pandemic. (REUTERS)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 02:55 PM
Anti-government protesters hold up three-finger salute in protest, Bangkok, 25 July 2021. (VOA/Tommy Walker)
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Government Protests Persist in Thailand Despite Record COVID-19 Cases
Demonstrations that paused for months have returned even as Thailand faces its worse wave of COVID-19 cases
Tommy Walker
By Tommy Walker
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 01:52 AM
Locals wait in line overnight for free coronavirus testing at Wat Phra Si Mahathat temple in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, July 9,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Announces Overnight Curfew to Fight COVID Surge
Measures imposed in Bangkok and surrounding provinces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 11:39 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

5 People Jump from Myanmar Building to Escape Police; 2 Die

FILE - Police security forces stand by inside a police vehicle and on the sidewalk of Hledan Road in Kamayut township in Yangon, Myanmar, April 16, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Australian Police Hope to Build Trust with Indigenous Communities with Translating App 

Police clash with protesters on Australia Day demanding that the country's national day be changed, as the date marks the…
VOA News on China

Largest Hong Kong Teachers' Union Disbands Amid Crackdown

People walk past the entrance of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. The pro…
COVID-19 Pandemic

More Australian Police to Enforce Sydney’s COVID-19 Lockdown

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions affect vulnerable communities in southwest Sydney
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea Returns to 'Old Playbook' of Confrontation, Dialogue

A TV shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, third from left, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, second…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey