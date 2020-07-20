East Asia Pacific

Prominent Hong Kong Democracy Activist Files Candidacy for Legislature   

By VOA News
July 20, 2020 06:37 AM
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for a picture with the nomination papers as he files his candidacy in…
Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for a picture with the nomination papers as he files his candidacy in Legislative Council elections due in September in Hong Kong, July 20, 2020.

Joshua Wong, one of the leaders of Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy “Umbrella Movement,” is officially running for a seat in the city’s legislature, despite the new national security law imposed by Beijing. 

Wong filed his candidacy papers Monday to run in the September legislative elections.  He was one of several young activists and so-called “localist” candidates who won a majority of races in unofficial primaries staged more than a week ago by Hong Kong’s pro-democracy parties, despite warnings from both Hong Kong and China that the vote might run afoul of the new national security law. 

FILE - People queue up to vote in Hong Kong, July 12, 2020, in an unofficial primary for pro-democracy candidates ahead of legislative elections in September.

Pro-democracy forces are aiming to win a parliamentary majority that could block passage of the budget and other key legislation, and thereby force the resignation of Chief Executive Carrie Lam. 

Holding up his application for candidacy, Wong said that even with the possibility of being extradited to China and imprisoned, “I still hope to run for office and receive people’s mandate, and let the world know that we will continue our fight until our last breath.” 

Under the new law, anyone in Hong Kong believed to be carrying out terrorism, separatism, subversion of state power or collusion with foreign forces could be tried and face life in prison if convicted.   Chinese state media have repeatedly accused Wong and  other prominent pro-democracy figures of “collusion with foreign powers” for their engagements with U.S. and other foreign governments.  

The 23-year-old Wong was one of the leaders of the massive demonstrations that shut down much of Hong Kong in an unsuccessful attempt to win full democracy for the self-autonomous city.   

The new national security law was a response to the massive and often violent pro-democracy demonstrations that engulfed the financial hub in the last half of 2019. 

Western governments and human rights advocates say the measure effectively ends the autonomy guaranteed under the pact that switched control of Hong Kong from Britain to China in 1997. 

Related Stories

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, July 1, 2020.
Europe
UK Ratchets Up Criticism of China Over Uighurs, Hong Kong
Britain's foreign secretary accuses Beijing of 'gross and egregious' human rights abuses against Muslim minority, hints at possible suspension of UK's extradition arrangements with Hong Kong
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 19:39
FILE - A security camera is seen in front of the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media in Hong Kong.
Press Freedom
Hong Kong Loses Its Shine as Asia Media Hub
New national security law is prompting international media outlets to reconsider presence in Chinese territory
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 05:15
Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk on a pavement past high end fashion shops in the Central district of Hong Kong on July…
VOA News on China
Canada Awaits Arrival of Hong Kongers With Canadian Passports
More than 300,000 Hong Kongers are believed to hold Canadian passports, which they may use now to start anew now that China has imposed a new state security law for the semiautonomous territory
Default Author Profile
By Craig McCulloch
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 00:17
From left, Director of the Liaison Office and National Security Adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security in…
Press Freedom
Critics Wary of Beijing's Pick to Enforce Hong Kong Security Law
Appointment of official known for harsh response to protests and media could signal hardline approach in Hong Kong, experts say
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 15:21
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Did China Block Vietnam Offshore Oil Contract?

An oil rig (C) which China calls Haiyang Shiyou 981, and Vietnam refers to as Hai Duong 981, is seen in the South China Sea,…
East Asia Pacific

Prominent Hong Kong Democracy Activist Files Candidacy for Legislature   

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong poses for a picture with the nomination papers as he files his candidacy in…
East Asia Pacific

North Korean Leader Lashes Out Over Hospital Construction Delays  

Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected to help curb the spread of the coronavirus on Wednesday,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

The Unlikely Story of the First 'Made in Vietnam' Ventilators to Fight COVID-19

Europe

UK Ratchets Up Criticism of China Over Uighurs, Hong Kong

FILE - Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London, July 1, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims