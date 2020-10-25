East Asia Pacific

Protests Persist in Thailand Ahead of Special Parliamentary Session 

By VOA News
October 25, 2020 02:34 PM
Pro-democracy demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Pro-democracy demonstrators attend an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 25, 2020.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Bangkok’s central shopping district Sunday after the prime minister ignored a "deadline” from the movement to resign. 

Last week, largely student-led protests demanded that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha, who seized power in a 2014 coup, resign by Saturday evening. As the deadline came and went, protesters returned to the Ratchaprasong intersection to demand his ouster. 

Renewed protests come ahead of a special parliamentary session Monday, which is aimed at easing political tensions amid the ongoing protests.

FILE - Thai protest leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, as he leaves the Samranrat police station for a court appearance in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug, 26, 2020.
Thai Protest Leader: 'Our Demands Are Supremely Clear'
Parliament to hold special session after protesters call for removal of prime minister, a new constitution and reform of monarchy

Prayuth has described the special session as a step toward finding a “middle-of-the-road path. 

In addition to changes to the constitution, demonstrators are seeking to reduce the influence of the Thai monarchy.  

The institution maintains a divine-like status among Thailand’s elite, and is protected by strict “lese majeste” laws that allow for imprisonment of anyone convicted of insulting the monarchy.  

Prateep Kiratilaekha (center, in white), a top aide to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, listens to a pro-democracy protester (3rd left) during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Oct. 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Protesters Demand PM Resign Within 3 Days
New demands come as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha prepares to lift state of emergency introduced amid massive anti-government protests
Wed, 10/21/2020 - 02:56 PM
Protesters walk along a road during an anti-government rally at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning mass gatherings.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands in Thailand Continue Protests in Defiance of Crackdown
Protesters seek ouster of prime minister and monarchy reform despite aggressive police tactics and state of emergency
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:00 PM
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-government rally in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Protesters Defy State of Emergency With Massive Anti-Government Rally
Demonstrators demand prime minister’s resignation and reform of monarchy 
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:56 PM
Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15,…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Under State of Emergency After Massive Anti-Government Protests
Protesters surrounded Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office Wednesday demanding his resignation and reform of monarchy
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 03:08 AM
Pro-democracy protest leaders lock hands as they face a police barricade during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 14, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands of Protesters Demand Thailand PM's Resignation
Student protests challenging government and monarchy have persisted in Thailand for months 
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:24 PM
