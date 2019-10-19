East Asia Pacific

Report: Climate Change, Pollution Threaten New Zealand's Marine Environment

By Phil Mercer
October 19, 2019 03:53 PM
Activists march on Parliament to protest a lack of action on climate change, in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 27, 2019.
FILE - Activists march on Parliament to protest a lack of action on climate change, in Wellington, New Zealand, Sept. 27, 2019.

SYDNEY - Climate change, pollution and fishing are causing irreversible damage to New Zealand's marine environment and putting many birds and mammals at risk of extinction, according to a new report from the nation’s Ministry for the Environment. 

The report said New Zealand's coastline, which stretches for about 15,000 kilometers, is also under increasing pressure from development and shipping. Agriculture, forestry and urbanization are increasing the amount of sediment, chemicals and plastics flowing into the oceans, and contaminating the coastline, it said. 

The report said 90 percent of the country's seabirds and about a quarter of its marine mammals are threatened with extinction, and that 16 percent of New Zealand's fish stocks had been overfished.  
 
"The sea is a receiving environment for what happens on the land, so our activities on land from the mountains to the sea are having an impact on what we are seeing in the marine environment; growing cities, forestry, agriculture — all delivering increasing amounts of sedimentation," said Vicky Robertson, New Zealand's secretary for the environment. 

Warmer seas
 
The report also confirmed that New Zealand's sea temperature had risen and was consistent with the global average. It also found sea levels were rising faster than before. 
 
There was a warning, too, that New Zealand could expect more frequent marine heat waves, similar to those in 2017 and 2018, and ocean acidification. 
 
For the first time, data from citizen scientists were used in the government report. Community groups were instructed about how to collect robust data. 
 
The next official marine environment report is due in three years. 
 
New Zealand is a grouping of islands in the South Pacific Ocean, southeast of Australia. It has a population of 4.5 million people. 

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
Europe
Germany Responds to Youth Demands for Action on Climate Change
The German government recently unveiled a plan to tax carbon emissions from cars and buildings. It’s a big move in a country known for its fast cars, but whose young people are demanding climate friendly transportation. One way Germany hopes to reduce its carbon footprint – and appease the young climate activists – is by rolling out new and innovative trains. Michael Scaturro has more from Berlin.
Default Author Profile
By Michael Scaturro
Tue, 10/15/2019 - 06:11
Climate activists participate in an Extinction Rebellion protest in New York, Oct. 10, 2019.
USA
Climate Change Activist Climbs on Plane, Others Stop Traffic
Protesters in New York City brought traffic to a standstill in the city's busiest hub and an activist in London climbed atop a plane as climate change demonstrators entered the fourth day of rallies around the world
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 15:48
Zambian President Edgar Lungu participates in a discussion at the World Economic Forum on Africa 2017 meeting in Durban, South…
Africa
Zambian President Rings Alarm on Climate Change
Rising temperatures and prolonged droughts mean Zambia needs to take urgent action to stem the effects of climate change, President Edgar Lungu told VOA
Peter Clottey
By Peter Clottey
Fri, 10/04/2019 - 21:54
FILE - Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 9, 2018.
USA
Bill Gates Book on Fighting Climate Change Coming Next June
Doubleday announced Thursday that Microsoft founder Bill Gates is working on ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 11:18
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage