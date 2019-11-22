East Asia Pacific

South Korea Reverses Course, Will Still Share Intel with Japan

Associated Press
November 22, 2019 04:27 AM
A man stands near a banner demanding to keep the General Security of Military Intelligence Agreement, or GSOMIA, near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Nov. 22, 2019.

SEOUL - South Korea says it has decided to continue a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan that it previously said it would terminate amid ongoing disputes over their wartime history and trade.

The announcement by South Korea on Friday followed a strong U.S. push to save the pact, which has been a major symbol of the countries’ three-way security cooperation in the face of North Korea’s nuclear threat and China’s growing influence.

The office of South Korean President Moon Jae-in says it decided to suspend the effect of the three months’ notice it gave in August to terminate the agreement, which was to expire Saturday, after Tokyo agreed to reciprocal measures.

