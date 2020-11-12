East Asia Pacific

Special Prosecutor to Probe Allegations of Australian War Crimes in Afghanistan

By Phil Mercer
November 12, 2020 05:43 AM
FILE - Supporters demonstrate outside the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, June 27, 2019, where a former army lawyer was charged with leaking secret documents to ABC reporters alleging misconduct in Afghanistan.
FILE - In this June 27, 2019, photo, whistleblower supporters demonstrate in Canberra, Australia, after a former army lawyer was charged with leaking documents alleging misconduct in Afghanistan.

SYDNEY - Australia will appoint a special investigator with the power to prosecute allegations of war crimes by its troops in Afghanistan. The move follows a four-year investigation by the government-appointed inspector general of the Australian Defense Force into the conduct of Australian special forces between 2005 and 2016.

The war crimes inquiry focused on allegations of brutality and the unlawful killing of civilians by elite Australian troops in Afghanistan. It examined 55 incidents of alleged breaches of the laws of armed conflict over more than a decade. It did not look at decisions made in the heat of battle, but rather the treatment of individuals who were clearly either noncombatants or no longer part of the conflict.

Criminal prosecutions and military sanctions could follow.

Prime Minster Scott Morrison says the inquiry has been a long and painstaking process.

“These are incredibly complex events involving actions and conduct in another country in a war,” he said. “That is not a simple process in terms of the evidence-gathering, there are language difficulties, there are international law issues. This is not a simple matter.”

The special investigator will be appointed in the coming months to examine the report’s evidence.

It was compiled in secret over a four-year period and is scheduled to be released in a week. It is likely to be heavily censored on national security grounds. Morrison said Australia had to confront “brutal” truths about the actions of some of its soldiers.

The prime minister also said a new panel will be set up to bring about attitudinal change within Australia's Special Air Service Regiment and its 2nd Commando Regiment. Media reports have previously alleged a so-called warrior culture within the elite units.

Thirty-nine thousand Australian servicemembers have served in Afghanistan since Canberra joined an international coalition following the terror attacks in the United States in September 2001. Forty-one Australian military personnel have died, including several special forces soldiers.

 

Related Stories

The radio telescope at the Parkes Observatory is pictured at sunset near the town of Parkes, Australia July 15, 2019. Picture…
East Asia Pacific
Iconic Australian Telescope Celebrates Indigenous Astronomy 
'The Dish,' along with two other deep space radio telescopes at the legendary Parkes Observatory in New South Wales, have been given Aboriginal names 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 11/11/2020 - 07:19 AM
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A person wears a scarf as a protective face mask in Melbourne, the first city in Australia to enforce mask-wearing to curb a resurgence of COVID-19
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australia’s COVID-19 Infection Rates Tumble, But Authorities Remain Vigilant
For three consecutive days, Australia has recorded no new cases of community transmission in its relentless fight against COVID-19
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Tue, 11/10/2020 - 06:39 AM
Australian Cardinal George Pell leaves at the end of a meeting with the victims of sex abuse, at the Quirinale hotel in Rome, Italy, March 3, 2016.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Media on Trial Over Cardinal Contempt Charges  
Contempt of court charge linked to reporting of Cardinal George Pell's conviction on sexual abuse charges  
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 11/09/2020 - 06:50 AM
FILE - People taste wines from Australia at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, Nov. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Exporters Brace for More China Trade Pain
Canberra’s trade war with Beijing is intensifying with state media in Beijing reporting that seven categories of imports are to be restricted
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 11/07/2020 - 10:48 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Special Prosecutor to Probe Allegations of Australian War Crimes in Afghanistan

FILE - Supporters demonstrate outside the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, June 27, 2019, where a former army lawyer was charged with leaking secret documents to ABC reporters alleging misconduct in Afghanistan.
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Vamco Leaves Parts of Philippine Capital Underwater

A resident uses a plastic container as a floater while negotiating rising floodwaters in Marikina, Philippines due to Typhoon…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Spend Final Day in Office Before Mass Resignations

Pro-democracy legislator Mao Mengjing, center, poses for photographers before handing her resignation letters at Legislative…
The Americas

Trudeau Says Canada Will Not Bow to China's ‘Coercive Diplomacy’

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a ceremony at the National War Memorial on Remembrance Day in Ottawa
East Asia Pacific

Reshaping Hong Kong Continues With Pro-Democracy Lawmaker Crisis: Analysis

The Legislative Council chamber is seen after four lawmakers were disqualified when Beijing passed a new dissent resolution, in Hong Kong, Nov. 11, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims