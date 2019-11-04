East Asia Pacific

State Media: Vietnam Arrests Eight in Connection with UK Truck Death

By Reuters
November 4, 2019 06:08 AM
An aerial view as police forensic officers attend the scene after a truck was found to contain a large number of dead bodies,…
An aerial view of police forensic officers attending to the scene after a truck was found to contain 39 bodies, in Thurrock, South England, Oct. 23, 2019.

HANOI - Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 dead Vietnamese in a truck near London last month, state media said on Monday.

British police last week charged two men with manslaughter over the deaths of the group, whose bodies were found inside a container on the truck on Oct. 23.

"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

"The best thing to do now is to deal with the consequences of the incident and help family members receive the bodies," Cau added.

Cau said police were treating the tragedy as a smuggling incident, rather than a case of people-trafficking, according to VNA.

Most of the victims were from the neighboring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disaster all contribute to the wave of migrants.

On Friday, police in Ha Tinh said they had arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the  illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths, and on Friday detectives said Eamon Harrison, 23, from Northern Ireland, was also accused of 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offenses.

On Sunday, a delegation of Vietnamese diplomats and police left for Britain where they were expected to meet with their British counterparts on Monday, Vietnam's official government website said on Monday.

Related Stories

New buildings are seen along the Saigon river in southern Ho Chi Minh City
East Asia Pacific
After UK Truck Deaths, Prospering Vietnam Asks Why Workers Go Abroad
Locals were caught off guard by the high-profile deaths in Essex, which suggest that some thought they could find more opportunity abroad than at home
Default Author Profile
By Ha Nguyen
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 08:22
Truck trailers are parked among stacked cargo containers at the Port of Zeebrugge, in Zeebrugge, Belgium, Thursday, Oct. 24,…
Europe
China Demands ‘Severe Punishment’ Over 39 UK Truck Deaths as Post-Mortems Begin
Police have said the process of identifying those who died would take some time while autopsies were carried out to determine how exactly they died
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 10/25/2019 - 09:03
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage