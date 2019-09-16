East Asia Pacific

Taiwan says Solomon Islands Switches Recognition to China

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - The Solomon Islands switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China on Monday, becoming the latest country to leave the dwindling Taiwanese camp.

Taiwan's Foreign Ministry confirmed the move, saying the Solomon Islands Cabinet had approved a resolution to recognize Beijing as the government of China.
 
"The Taiwan government strongly condemns this and announces that it will terminate diplomatic relations between the two countries from now on, stop relevant aid programs and withdraw relevant personnel from the Taiwanese Embassy," Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a news conference.
 
There was no immediate confirmation from the Solomon Islands. The possibility of a switch had been widely reported in recent weeks.
 
China and Taiwan split in 1949 during a civil war. Most countries recognize Beijing as the government of China, and China has been wooing the remaining ones to abandon the island territory. Fewer than 20 governments still recognize Taiwan.

 

 

