East Asia Pacific

Thai Protesters Demand Drastic Changes in Political System

By VOA News
August 07, 2020 05:44 AM
Anti-government protesters raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the…
Anti-government protesters raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the Hollywood movie 'The Hunger Games,' during a protest in front of Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug, 7, 2020.

Protesters in Thailand are pressing on with their demands for the dissolution of parliament, new elections and changing the constitution.

Leaders said Friday they would step up pressure on the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha if it failed to act on changes.

"(Our demands) are clear enough for the government to hear and follow,” said protest leader Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree. “To set up a committee to have hearings is like an act. It's like a show with no meaning. Is it to buy time? They think that we will disappear. They believe that we will fade away. So, they set up this committee to buy time. But the fact is we want real change. We want to send our demands to those with powers to make decisions, not to some rubber stamp committee."

Meeting in front of Bangkok's iconic Democracy Monument, eight leaders of the Free People Movement, formerly known as Free Youth, announced plans for a big rally on August 16.

Protesters held signs reading: "Constitution needed to be amended. Democracy must come from the people" and "We don't hate our nation. We hate dictatorship. No coup."

Prayuth said early this week he will consider protester’s demands, but protest leader Tattep suggested the premier’s statement was just a delaying tactic, as the prime minister is unlikely to agree to dissolve parliament or call new elections.

After more than five years of relative calm since a military coup in 2014, anti-government protests have erupted again, mostly on school and university campuses in the capital Bangkok and other Thai cities.

Protesters, majority of them young people, are highly dissatisfied with the current administration.

A former army chief, Prayuth first took power in 2014, then held a tight grip on it through the 2019 elections, widely seen as manipulated in his favor. 

Related Stories

Thai anti-government protesters gather in front of the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 20, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Government Protests Mount in Thailand as Young Thais Demand Change
Protestors are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sanford
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 04:35
Anti-Government Protests Mount in Thailand as Young Thais Demand Change
00:02:35
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Anti-Government Protests Mount as Youth Demand Change
Activists are demanding amendments to the constitution, the dissolution of parliament and a stop to the harassment of rights activists
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 11:21
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a board showing the progress of developing an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Readies Human Trials of Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccine 
Having relied on overseas vaccine developers during the swine flu pandemic a decade ago and missed out, Thailand is keen to develop its own supplies this time around 
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 07:44
Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Several…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands of Protesters in Thailand Rally Against Government
Participants, mainly younger Thais, demand a new constitution, new parliamentary elections and an end to repressive laws
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 05:24
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thai Protesters Demand Drastic Changes in Political System

Anti-government protesters raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the…
VOA News on China

Tensions Mount over China's Industrial Espionage in US

Visitors try to enter the Chinese Consulate General Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston. China says the U.S. has ordered it to…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Tokyo Governor Urges Residents to Refrain from Summer Holiday Travel

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike gestures as she attends a joint news conference with Japan's Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura…
East Asia Pacific

Heavy Rain in South Korea Brings Flooding, Landslides

Residents scrape mud away from a damaged house following heavy rains in Cheorwon, South Korea, Aug. 6, 2020.
VOA News on China

US Allies Tighten Alliance to Contain China’s Maritime Expansion

South China Sea

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims