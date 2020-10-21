East Asia Pacific

Thailand Protesters Demand PM Resign Within 3 Days

By VOA News
October 21, 2020 02:56 PM
Prateep Kiratilaekha (center, in white), a top aide to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, listens to a pro-democracy protester (3rd left) during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Oct. 21, 2020.
Prateep Kiratilaekha (center, in white), a top aide to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, listens to a pro-democracy protester (3rd left) during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Oct. 21, 2020.

Thailand’s prime minister said Wednesday he may lift a state of emergency aimed at quelling pro-Democracy demonstrations, but protesters have given the leader a three-day deadline to resign.
 
"I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," Prayuth Chan-o-cha, who seized power in a 2014 coup, said in an address to the nation Wednesday, without specifying any time-frame.
 
"We must now step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos," he added.
 
But protest leaders said Wednesday they would organize fresh rounds of demonstrations if Prayuth does not resign within three days.
 
Thousands of protesters on Wednesday marched to the Democracy House, the prime minister's residence, in defiance of a ban on gatherings of more than four people for the sixth day in a row.
 
Earlier Wednesday, Thai courts reversed a decision to shut down Voice TV — a media outlet partly owned by the family of exiled former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Voice TV is one of four media outlets under investigation by the government for their coverage of the protest movement.
 
Protesters have also called for changes to the monarchy —a seemingly untouchable institution in Thailand, where insulting royalty can result in criminal charges.
 
But scuffles broke out between protesters and pro-monarchy supporters last week, and crowds Friday were dispersed with water cannons. Demonstrations over the weekend and into Monday were largely peaceful.
 
The latest wave of protests began in February when the Future Forward Party, a progressive party largely supported by young Thais, was dissolved by court order.
 
Protests were then halted due to COVID-19 concerns, but regained energy in July, despite a ban on large gatherings.

 

Related Stories

Protesters walk along a road during an anti-government rally at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning mass gatherings.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands in Thailand Continue Protests in Defiance of Crackdown
Protesters seek ouster of prime minister and monarchy reform despite aggressive police tactics and state of emergency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:00 PM
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-government rally in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Protesters Defy State of Emergency With Massive Anti-Government Rally
Demonstrators demand prime minister’s resignation and reform of monarchy 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:56 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

South & Central Asia

Pompeo Heads to South Asia as US-China Tensions Escalate

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo puts on a face mask after speaking at a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Protesters Demand PM Resign Within 3 Days

Prateep Kiratilaekha (center, in white), a top aide to Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, listens to a pro-democracy protester (3rd left) during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Oct. 21, 2020.
USA

NYT Report: Trump Tax Records Show He Tried to Land China Projects

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO OF US SUPREME COURT BUIDLING.
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Rise Wednesday as US Stimulus Bill Talks Continue

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Asian shares mostly rose…
East Asia Pacific

Japan, Indonesia Agree to Bolster Defense, Economic Ties

In this photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, left, and Indonesian…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims