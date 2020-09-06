East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Haishen Lashes Southern Japan

By VOA News
September 06, 2020 02:40 PM
High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, in southwestern Japan Sept. 6, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
High waves triggered by Typhoon Haishen crash against the coast in Kagoshima, Kagoshima prefecture, in southwestern Japan Sept. 6, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo.

Japan ordered 1.8 million people to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bashed the southern part of the country Sunday.

Typhoon Haishen brought strong winds and rain to remote southern islands of Japan Sunday and appeared to be weakening slightly as it approached the island of Kyushu, but authorities still warned the storm could bring record levels of rainfall and result in landslides.
 

In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a Filipino crewmember of a Panamanian cargo ship is rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members in the waters off the Amami Oshima, Japan, Sept. 2, 2020.
Cattle Ship with Crew of 43 Sinks Off Japan
Search on for missing from Philippines, New Zealand and Australia after one rescued during typhoon

Tens of thousands of homes have already lost power, Reuters reported.

"This typhoon is headed toward and may potentially make landfall in Kyushu, bringing record rains, winds, waves and high tides," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting with cabinet ministers earlier in the day.

"I am asking that people exercise the utmost caution."

The typhoon could move onward to the Korean peninsula, Japan’s meteorological agency said Sunday. The news comes as North Korea still grapples with the effects of Typhoon Maysak last week.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

Europe

Czech President Tries to Tamp Down China Anger After Speaker's Taiwan Trip  

Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protests Commemorate Postponed Elections 

Police officers raise a warning banner at a downtown street in Hong Kong Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. About 30 people were arrested…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Lockdown Extended as Australia’s Second-Biggest City Battles Second COVID-19 Wave

Police patrol a street in Melbourne on September 6, 2020 as the state announced an extension to its strict lockdown law while…
VOA News on China

Xinhua: Reusable Experimental Spacecraft Has Returned Successfully to Earth

FILE PHOTO: A model of the BeiDou navigation satellites system is seen at an exhibition to mark China's Space Day 2019 on April…
East Asia Pacific

N. Korea's Kim Orders Thousands to Help Typhoon Recovery

North Korea's leader Kim inspects area after typhoon

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims