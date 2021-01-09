East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Vietnam’s Crackdown on Freedom of Expression

By Lisa Schlein
January 09, 2021 12:47 PM
Map of Vietnam
Vietnam

GENEVA - U.N. human rights bodies accuse Vietnam of violating the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights by clamping down on freedom of expression and denying critics due process and a fair trial. 

The sentences given to three independent journalists earlier this week are the latest example of a further erosion of freedom of expression in Vietnam.  The men were found guilty of national security offenses and sentenced to up to 15 years’ imprisonment.

U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani says an increasing number of independent journalists, bloggers, online commentators and human rights defenders are being arbitrarily detained based on vaguely defined laws.  

Freelance journalists of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam Pham Chi Dung (R), Le Huu Minh Tuan (C) and Nguyen…
US Urges Vietnam to Release Convicted Journalists
Three members of journalists association were sentenced to 11 or 15 years in prison this week

In the case of the recently sentenced journalists, she says all three were held in lengthy pre-trial detention.  She adds there are serious concerns their right to a fair trial was not respected.

“Many of them are kept effectively incommunicado in detention.  They do not have access to their families,” said Shamdasani.  "They also do not have access to lawyers … In other cases, we do have indication of ill treatment, and we also have indications that there are individuals who have medical needs whose needs are not [being] taken into account.”  

Shamdasani also expresses concerns that individuals who try to cooperate with the U.N.’s human rights bodies are subjected to intimidation and reprisals.  She says that effectively inhibits them from cooperating with the U.N. and sharing information about human rights issues.

“Now the kinds of reprisals and intimidation that they face can include harassment, travel bans, loss of employment, physical attacks as well as arbitrary arrest, detention and torture…So, it is very important for us to send an alarm on this,” said Shamdasani.
  
Shamdasani says the U.N. human rights office continues to raise those cases with the Vietnamese government, urging it to stop criminally charging people for expressing their right of freedom of expression.

She adds people should be able to exercise their fundamental rights without fear of reprisals.

Related Stories

Vietnamese Internet activist Nguyen Lan Thang posts a status on Facebook at a cafe in Hanoi November 27, 2013. Vietnam will…
Press Freedom
Vietnam Pressures Social Media Platforms to Censor
Vietnam's laws and requests for content removal are stifling free speech, bloggers and rights organizations say
Default Author Profile
By Linh Đan
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 01:49 PM
Freelance journalists of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam Pham Chi Dung (R), Le Huu Minh Tuan (C) and Nguyen…
East Asia Pacific
US Urges Vietnam to Release Convicted Journalists
Three members of journalists association were sentenced to 11 or 15 years in prison this week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 01/08/2021 - 10:22 AM
Freelance journalists of the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam Pham Chi Dung (R), Le Huu Minh Tuan (C) and Nguyen…
Press Freedom
Vietnam Jails Blogger and Critic Pham Chi Dung for 15 Years
Founder of Independent Journalist Association of Vietnam and VOA contributor jailed alongside two others by Ho Chi Minh City court
Default Author Profile
By An Hai
Wed, 01/06/2021 - 04:06 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Government Begins Investigation Into Missing Plane

People are seen at a temporary crisis center organized in the domestic terminal of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 lost contact after taking off, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Vietnam’s Crackdown on Freedom of Expression

Map of Vietnam
East Asia Pacific

Indonesian Plane Missing Shortly After Takeoff

Indonesian soldiers are seen at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport after Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182 with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off, according to local media, in Tangerang, near Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 9, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia to Cite Glove Maker for Staff Housing Akin to ‘Modern Slavery’

FILE - A worker collects rubber gloves at a factory outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 11, 2008. On Oct. 1, the U.S. banned imports from Malaysian rubber glove maker WRP Asia Pacific over evidence of forced labor.
VOA News on China

European Powers to Boost Asia Presence to Counter China

German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she holds a video news conference with European Council President Charles Michel,…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims