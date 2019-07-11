East Asia Pacific

UN Launches Probe on Philippines Drug War Deaths

By VOA News
July 11, 2019 10:07 PM
Relatives of victims of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs hold a memorial for their loved ones, at a church in Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2019.
FILE - Relatives of victims of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs hold a memorial for their loved ones, at a church in Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2019.

The United Nations Human Rights Council has voted to launch an investigation into the alleged killings of tens of thousands of Filipinos during the government's war on drugs.

The measure, put forward by Iceland, was approved 18-14 Thursday. It cites extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and disappearances at the hands of police since President Rodrigo Duterte launched the anti-narcotics campaign in 2016.

Philippines ambassador in Geneva,  Evan Garcia,  immediately rebuked the U.N. move saying it "does not represent a triumph of human rights, but a travesty of them.''

Filipino activists have claimed that about 27,000 people have been killed as police terrorize poor communities, using cursory drug "watch lists" to identify users or dealers. The government counters that about 6,600 people have been killed by police in shootouts with drug dealers.

The resolution was welcomed by human rights groups. "This vote provides hope for thousands of bereaved families in the Philippines," Amnesty International said in a statement. "It's a crucial step towards justice and accountability."

Related Stories

Relatives of victims of President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called war on drugs hold a memorial for their loved ones, at a church in Manila, Philippines, March 17, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Amnesty Says Duterte's Philippines Drug War a ‘Murdering Enterprise’
Watchdog Amnesty International alleges government encourages and protects extrajudicial killings; Manila pledges to defy any UN investigation
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 08, 2019
FILE - Catholic nuns hold placards as they protest against what organizers say are drug-related extrajudicial killings, during International Human Rights Day in Manila, Philippines, Dec. 10, 2016.
East Asia Pacific
Philippines Faces Call for UN to Look into War on Drug Killings
Passage of resolution will be close, as one Asian diplomat said: ‘There are worse things happening in the world’
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News