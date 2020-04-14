UN to Spend $2.5 Million on Emergency Aid for Vanuatu

The United Nations has released millions of dollars to help Vanuatu recover from a devastating cyclone that struck the Pacific archipelago last week.

The world body announced Monday $2.5 million from its emergency response fund will be spent to get lifesaving aid to thousands of people in Vanuatu affected by Tropical Cyclone Harold.

U.N. humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said in a written statement the cyclone “has wreaked havoc in Vanuatu, destroying homes, schools, roads and crops.” The statement said the funds will enable its agencies to get safe drinking water, food, shelter and health care “where they are most needed.”

Dozens of people were killed when Cyclone Harold devastated the Solomon Islands, Fiji, Tonga and Vanuatu early last week, carrying winds of more than 200 kilometers an hour. Vanuatu already was under a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.