East Asia Pacific

UN Urges Thailand to Apply International Standards to Torture, Disappearance Law

By VOA News
July 17, 2020 02:50 AM
Thailand map
Thailand map

The United Nations Human Rights Office has called on Thailand to enact a torture and disappearance law that fully incorporates international standards.

The U.N. office said in a statement Friday that draft legislation approved by the Thai Cabinet “is an important step, but the approved draft lacks essential international principles, including the absolute prohibition of torture and non-refoulement – both non-derogable rights in international law.”

It also added the “definitions of the crimes in the proposed law are also not in line with international standards.”

Cynthia Veliko, South-East Asia Regional Representative for the UN Human Rights Office in Bangkok, said, “A domestic law can provide effective judicial recourse to the victims and families if it is compliant with the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT) and the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance (ICPPED).”

Thailand ratified its CAT agreement in 2007 and its ICPPED pact in 2012.

“Thailand’s willingness to enact a bill into law that fully incorporates the principles enshrined in international human rights law would show its commitment to zero tolerance of torture and enforced disappearance, as well as justice for victims of these crimes,” Veliko said. 

Related Stories

A security person patrols at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Friday, July 3, 2020. As the country starts to ease its travel…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Still Tepid on Tourists as Virus Fears Linger 
Having tamed its own coronavirus outbreak, the travel hotspot is wary of importing a second wave. That augurs a slow rebound for its vital tourism sector
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 09:04
Firefighters spray water as flames and smoke rise from burning illegal drugs during a destruction ceremony to mark…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand, Myanmar Burn More Than $2 Billion in Seized Drugs
Event marks UN's International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 12:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand’s Migrant Workers Struggle to Qualify for Aid During Pandemic
Many migrant workers have filed claims with labor advocate organizations, citing substandard treatment and unfair pay, based on their nationality
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 05:18
Thailand’s Migrant Workers Struggle to Qualify for Aid Amid Pandemic
00:02:12
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand’s Migrant Workers Struggle to Qualify for Aid During Pandemic
Qualifications needed to receive social security benefits have excluded the most vulnerable
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 06:21
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

UN Urges Thailand to Apply International Standards to Torture, Disappearance Law

Thailand map
VOA News on China

Canada Waiting for Arrival of Hong Kongers With Canadian Passports

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk on a pavement past high end fashion shops in the Central district of Hong Kong on July…
USA

US Attorney General: China Engaging in 'Economic Blitzkrieg' Against US

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 13, 2020 US Attorney General William Barr holds a press conference regarding the…
East Asia Pacific

China Becomes First Economy to Grow Since Virus Pandemic

People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus ride an escalator at a shopping and office complex in Beijing,…
USA

US Imposes Visa Restrictions on Chinese Tech Companies' Employees

Huawei headquarters building is pictured in Reading, Britain, July 14, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims