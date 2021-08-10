East Asia Pacific

US Provides $50 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar 

By VOA News
August 10, 2021 10:19 AM
FILE - children and elders displaced from recent fighting between government troops and ethnic rebels in their area, wait for food distribution at a monastery in Namlan town, Myanmar's eastern Shan state, May 25, 2021.
The U.S. State Department announced Tuesday it was providing more than $50 million in humanitarian aid to Myanmar citizens who are coping with a humanitarian crisis sparked by a February 1 military coup.

The coup in the Southeast Asian country, formerly known as Burma, has led to deadly anti-junta protests and clashes between several armed ethnic groups and the ruling junta. This has caused shortages of essential goods and services, and it has forced thousands to flee their homes.

“This aid will enable our international and non-governmental organization partners to provide emergency food assistance, life-saving protection, shelter, essential health care, water, sanitation and hygiene services to the people of Burma, including those forced to flee violence and persecution,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced in the statement that the U.S. also was providing $5 million to help Thailand contain the spread of COVID-19.

“Today’s announcement of additional COVID-19 assistance to Thailand will support health care workers administering vaccines and will strengthen the vaccine supply chain to help ensure that they reach the most vulnerable populations.”

Demonstrators reportedly were protesting in the streets of Bangkok again Tuesday to denounce the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Police fired water cannons at protesters who increasingly are angry about Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's handling of the country's most serious outbreak of infections and its adverse impact on the economy, according to Reuters.

(Reuters provided some information for this report.)

 

