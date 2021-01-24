VOA News on China

11 Chinese Miners Rescued After 2 Weeks Trapped Underground

By VOA News
January 24, 2021 05:14 AM
Rescuers work at the Hushan gold mine where workers were trapped underground after the Jauary 10 explosion, in Qixia
Rescuers work at the Hushan gold mine where workers were trapped underground after the Jan. 10 explosion, in Qixia, Shandong province, China, Jan. 22, 2021.

Rescue teams in China have brought to the surface 11 miners trapped in a gold mine by an explosion Jan. 10.

Local media said the first miner was rescued from the mine in Qixia City in Shandong Province in east of the country on Sunday morning. He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment, being barely responsive.

Ten other miners, from a different section of the mine, were lifted from underground in groups over several hours. They had established contact with rescuers before Sunday and had been receiving food and supplies.

A total of 22 miners were trapped about 600 meters underground.

One miner is reported to have died, while the condition of 10 others remains unknown.

Chinese authorities have detained several managers of the mine, which was still under construction, for allegedly reporting the blast more than 24 hours after it occurred.

Related Stories

FILE - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force training ships JS Kashima and JS Shimayuki conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) with Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the South China Sea, July 7, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Japan Latest Nation to Contest Beijing’s South China Sea Claims
Japan recently presented a one-page diplomatic note to the United Nations rejecting China’s baseline claims and denouncing its efforts to limit the freedom of navigation and overflight
Radio Free Asia
By Radio Free Asia
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 07:23 AM
China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi is welcomed by and Myanmar's state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Jan. 11, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
China Seen as Pressing Advantage in Myanmar with High-Level Visit, Deals
China and Myanmar agreed to push ahead with a controversial Belt and Road project and lock in a five-year pact on trade and economic cooperation
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 12:10 PM
A newsstand vendor looks through his display near a magazine with a cover depicting U.S. President Joe Biden near U.S. and…
VOA News on China
China Expresses Hope for Cooperation as Biden Sworn In
Analysts suggest new administration may focus on coronavirus, economy before overhauling China policy
Default Author Profile
By Fang Bing
Fri, 01/22/2021 - 01:07 AM
FILE - A box for a COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, Sept. 5, 2020.
South & Central Asia
China to Gift Pakistan 500K COVID-19 Vaccine Doses 
Foreign Minister Qureshi says Sinopharm vaccine will be in Pakistan by January 31 
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 12:20 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News