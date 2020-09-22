VOA News on China

China Releases Details on Its Own Unreliable Entity List

By Adrianna Zhang
September 22, 2020 08:23 PM
Paramilitary policemen perform exercises at China's Ministry of Commerce as Deputy U.S. trade representative Jeffrey D. Gerrish…
FILE - Paramilitary policemen perform exercises at China's Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Feb. 11, 2019.

China's Ministry of Commerce has released long-awaited provisions on its "unreliable entity list," in a move seen as a countermeasure to similar actions taken by Washington.  

The vaguely worded document laid out consequences for a foreign entity that is deemed to be a danger to "national sovereignty, security or development interests of China."

Companies that are on the list could be banned from trade and investing in China, and face hefty fines or entry restrictions on their employees.  

China's Ministry of Commerce had promised to draw up an unreliable entity list in May 2019 shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced adding Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei to a U.S. blacklist. 

The ministry rolled out the details more than 16 months after that announcement — one day after the U.S. Commerce Department announced its ban on American users downloading the Chinese app WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok. 

Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. President…
Trump Administration Announces Bans of TikTok, WeChat
National security concerns are cited; US Commerce Department announcement comes as the latest development in America’s tech fight with China

No immediate consequences  

Analysts say the provisions released Saturday have no immediate consequences for American companies in China; however, the move does mean China risks losing the goodwill of those companies which have lobbied for closer economic ties between the two countries.    

Jeff Moon, who served as assistant U.S. Trade Representative for China affairs during the final year of President Barack Obama's administration, told VOA Mandarin that the wording in the current statement is sufficiently vague to avoid any immediate consequences for foreign firms.  

"Nonetheless, it reminds the U.S. government and American companies of China's intention and potential to retaliate," he said.   

He said China is waiting for the results of the U.S. election before any further actions.  

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders…
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

"Trump continues to take provocative actions, but China has decided not to retaliate concretely until the results of the presidential election and the extent to which U.S. policy might change during the next administration," he added.  

Derek Scissors, an economist with the think tank American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., agreed with that statement. Nevertheless, he added, China risks losing its biggest advocate in Washington by announcing the provisions.  

"Because American companies are China's biggest allies in the political debate here, China would be retaliating against its friends," he told VOA Mandarin. 

Who's on the list?  

William Reinsch, a trade expert with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., said he believes that China will retaliate, and is deciding which companies should be on the list.   

"I'm sure they're trying to think about who would be on it. But in my experience with the Chinese, they're very careful not to do things that hurt themselves," he told VOA Mandarin. 

He said that large American firms that have a foot in China are big employers, meaning that sanctioning them "is going to affect a lot of Chinese workers." On top of that, U.S. firms operating in China provide tax revenue for the Beijing government.  

China's state newspaper, The Global Times, reported the British bank HSBC and U.S. delivery firm FedEx would top the list. 

Pedestrians walk past a HSBC logo in Hong Kong on September 21, 2020. - Shares in banking giant HSBC plunged to a 25-year low…
Pedestrians walk past a HSBC logo in Hong Kong, Sept. 21, 2020.

China's Commerce Ministry said in a news briefing  that the unreliable entity list would not target a specific country or entity.  

The ministry also emphasized that it would continue to welcome foreign investors, and further open the economy by deepening market reforms.  

The Washington-based industry group U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) called for restraint in how the unreliable entity list is used.  

"Companies increasingly feel squeezed between the U.S. and Chinese governments, where complying with the rules of one government may cause them to run afoul of rules of the other government," it said in a statement.

According to USCBC's 2020 annual member survey, U.S. companies with a presence in the China market list U.S.-China relations as the top challenge for conducting business in China.  
 

Related Stories

President Trump speaks during the 75th annual U.N. General Assembly, which is being held mostly virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, Sept. 22, 2020.
USA
Trump Tells UN to Hold China Accountable for Coronavirus
In prerecorded speech from White House, US president blames Chinese government for global spread of COVID-19, which has now infected 31 million people worldwide and killed more than 965,000
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 09/22/2020 - 09:50 AM
A man checks his mobile phone near the main entrance of the Ministry of Commerce in Beijing, Jan. 9, 2019. U.S. and Chinese negotiators extended trade talks into a previously unscheduled third day Wednesday.
VOA News on China
China Unveils Rules on 'Unreliable Entities' After Washington’s TikTok Ban
In separate statement, China’s Ministry of Commerce spokesman condemns move against WeChat, TikTok
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Sat, 09/19/2020 - 08:27 PM
In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Chinese People's Liberation Army H-6 bomber is seen flying…
VOA News on China
China Sends Warplanes Over Taiwan as US Envoy Visits
The unusually large show of force comes as US-China relations are at their lowest point in decades
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:05 PM
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, talks with China's Minister of National Defense General Wei Fenghe during his visit at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Experts: China Renewing Effort to Squelch US Influence in Southeast Asia
Chinese defense head Wei Fenghe visited peers in Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines last week. He suggested that maritime disputes be settled among Asian leaders
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 08:43 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Adrianna Zhang