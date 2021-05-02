VOA News on China

Extreme Weather Kills 11, Injures 66 in Eastern China

By Associated Press
May 02, 2021 01:50 AM
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a man stands near damaged buildings and farm fields after a devastating…
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a man stands near damaged buildings and farm fields after a devastating storm in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, May 1, 2021.

BEIJING - An extreme thunderstorm hit an eastern Chinese city, leaving 11 dead and 66 injured, with strong winds causing buildings and trees to collapse, officials said.

Nantong city, located in the eastern province of Jiangsu, was among the hardest-hit when the extreme weather swept the Yangtze Delta on Friday night, according to state-affiliated newspaper Global Times.

Rescuers evacuated 3,050 people, a local government notice said.

Wind speeds of 162 kph overturned a fishing ship. Two sailors were rescued and search operations were under way for the nine remaining crew, the notice said.

Electricity has been restored in Nantong, and collapsed trees, damaged vehicles as well as windows that have been blown away were being cleared.

