Nitrocotton Blamed for Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

Local authorities say an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Guanghan city area of China’s Sichuan province Wednesday night was caused by nitrocotton catching fire.

The city government is reported as saying that high temperatures caused the nitrocotton used in explosives to accumulate heat, causing it to catch fire, triggering an explosion.

Six people were hurt, including at least two with serious injuries.

The China News Service said several hundred people living the factory were evacuated as firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze, which was extinguished early Thursday.