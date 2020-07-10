VOA News on China

Nitrocotton Blamed for Fireworks Factory Explosion in China

By VOA News
July 10, 2020 02:27 AM
Sichuan province, China map

Local authorities say an explosion at a fireworks factory in the Guanghan city area of China’s Sichuan province Wednesday night was caused by nitrocotton catching fire.

The city government is reported as saying that high temperatures caused the nitrocotton used in explosives to accumulate heat, causing it to catch fire, triggering an explosion.

Six people were hurt, including at least two with serious injuries.

The China News Service said several hundred people living the factory were evacuated as firefighters spent several hours battling the blaze, which was extinguished early Thursday.  

Related Stories

A sign reading "Boris Stop Huawei" is seen next to the M40 motorway, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID…
VOA News on China
US, Allies Increasingly Agree on Need to Confront China 
US allies, especially in Europe, are coming around to the idea that the West must stand up to China, but differences remain over how to do it 
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 18:37
Britain In Huawei Dilemma as China Relations Sour
00:02:48
Europe
Britain In Huawei Dilemma as China Relations Sour
There is growing speculation that Britain may be about to reverse course and ban the Chinese firm Huawei from its rollout of 5G mobile telecoms technology.  A move by the United States to ban U.S. companies from selling crucial microchips to Huawei appears to have changed the calculation in London. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, Beijing has warned Britain against what it calls ‘making China into an enemy.’ Camera: Henry Ridgwell
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 16:46
FILE PHOTO: A model of the BeiDou navigation satellites system is seen at an exhibition to mark China's Space Day 2019 on April…
VOA News on China
China’s Rival to GPS Navigation Carries Big Risks
BeiDou satellite network was completed this month
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 16:43
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during question period at the House of Commons in London, Britain July 8, 2020…
Europe
Britain in Huawei Dilemma as China Relations Sour 
National Cyber Security Center warns of Huawei security risk 
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 19:47
VOA logo
By
VOA News