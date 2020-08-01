VOA News on China

US Lawmakers Condemn Beijing’s Crackdowns in Hong Kong

By VOA News
August 01, 2020 01:07 AM
Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, Thursday,…
Pro-democracy activists including Leung Kwok-hung, second left, hold banners outside a district court in Hong Kong, July 30, 2020.

Two prominent members of the U.S. Congress issued a stern warning to China on Friday in response to arrest warrants issued for six pro-democracy activists, including a U.S citizen, under Hong Kong’s new national security law.

Chinese state television said Friday Hong Kong authorities had issued warrants for Nathan Law, Wayne Chan Ka-kui, Honcques Laus, Simon Cheng, Ray Wong Toi-yeung and Samuel Chu, a U.S. citizen. The six have fled the territory and are wanted on suspicion of violating the national security legislation that entered into force a month ago.

Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, and Senator Robert Menendez, the senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement, “If Beijing thinks that this effort will silence those who stand for freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law, it is gravely mistaken: Today we are all Hong Kongers.”

Engel and Menendez said they were deeply concerned by the decision of pro-Beijing authorities of the semi-autonomous territory, which included “an extraterritorial warrant for the arrest of an individual who has been a United States citizen for over two decades.”

“This action only further undermines the credibility of China as a responsible rule-abiding member of the international community,” they said. 

Related Stories

A restaurant employee cleans the floor as a TV screens broadcasting Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam talks during a press…
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Postpones Elections By a Year, Citing Coronavirus
Critics say government fears devastating defeat at polls
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/31/2020 - 08:53
Civic Party members, Jeremy Tam, Kwok Ka-ki, Alvin Yeung, Alan Leong, Dennis Kwok and Tat Cheng attend a news conference after…
East Asia Pacific
12 Hong Kong Opposition Candidates Disqualified from September Elections  
Government says barred candidates opposed new national security law imposed by Beijing; disqualified include prominent pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 08:04
Protesters, center in blue shirt and left in white shirt, are detained by police officers as they gather at a shopping mall in…
VOA News on China
Hong Kong Police Arrest 4 for Alleged National Security Breach Under New Law
People between 16 and 21 were arrested under Beijing's new national security law for the formerly semi-autonomous region
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 18:02
A man displays the Hong Kong colonial flag on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, Wednesday, July. 1, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China: UK Citizenship Path for Hong Kongers Violates International Law
Chinese Embassy in London pledges strong response.
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 20:43
VOA logo
By
VOA News