VOA News on China

USDA Urges Residents to Avoid Planting ‘China Seeds’

By VOA News
July 28, 2020 04:44 PM
FILE - A farmer cultivates his field near Farmingdale, Ill., Dec. 4, 2009, turning what remains of the plants back into the soil. A new study suggests no-till farming, in which fields are left alone between harvest and planting, releases less greenhouse gas.
FILE - A farmer cultivates his field near Farmingdale, Ill., Dec. 4, 2009.

The U.S. Agriculture Department issued a warning Monday urging all citizens who received unsolicited packages of seeds to turn the specimens over to the government for testing.

The mysterious packages allegedly originated from China and have appeared in mailboxes nationwide, prompting inquiries at both the state and federal level.

Local news outlets in Kentucky, New York, Idaho and Georgia have reported on the mysterious seeds, though the exact number of packets delivered is unknown.

Relations between China and the U.S. have rapidly deteriorated over the spring and summer months. The two economic powers are currently engaged in inflammatory disputes over the coronavirus, militancy in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and TikTok.

The USDA has refrained from blaming the Chinese government for the seeds, instead classifying them as a "brushing scam," in which people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales.

At least two states have defined the phenomenon as “agricultural smuggling.”

Seeds are displayed at a garden center, April 14, 2020, in Nitro, W. Va.

U.S. officials fear the seeds could potentially destroy or severely harm agriculture and natural ecosystems, posing a threat to America’s food supply and environmental health.

Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, defended China’s postal service at a news briefing Tuesday, stating that they strictly adhere to agricultural regulations.

According to Weng, the postal service discovered falsified records pertaining to several of the packages in question and requested that the United States send the packages to China for investigation.

State officials said some packages were labeled as jewelry and may have contained Chinese writing.

 

Related Stories

USA
Trade War Sowing Seeds of Doubt With US Farmers
Sixth-generation Iowa family farmers say they are dealing with some of the harshest economic conditions of their lives because of the ongoing trade dispute between the US and China
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 05:51
FILE - Containers are pictured on board of the 'Star' vessel of the China Shipping Container Lines shipping company at the harbour in Hamburg, Germany.
East Asia Pacific
US-China Spats Rattle World, Prompting Calls for Unity
Rancor has spread to include Hong Kong, Chinese Muslims, spying accusations and control of South China Sea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/28/2020 - 09:00
Chinese police officers guard the former United States Consulate that was closed in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan…
VOA News on China
In Tit-for-Tat, China Forces Closure of US Consulate in Chengdu
Closure of US diplomatic outpost ordered in response to Trump administration’s closure of Chinese consulate in Texas
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Mon, 07/27/2020 - 03:11
VOA logo
By
VOA News