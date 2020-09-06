VOA News on China

Xinhua: Reusable Experimental Spacecraft Has Returned Successfully to Earth

By VOA News
September 06, 2020 05:03 AM
FILE PHOTO: A model of the BeiDou navigation satellites system is seen at an exhibition to mark China's Space Day 2019 on April…
FILE - A model of the BeiDou navigation satellite system is seen at an exhibition to mark China's Space Day 2019 on April 24, in Changsha, China.

An experimental, reusable Chinese spacecraft returned to its designated landing site Sunday after two days in orbit, China's official Xinhua news agency reported.

The agency described the flight as successful, adding that it “marked the country's important breakthrough in reusable spacecraft research” that could offer low-cost round trips to space for peaceful purposes.

Chinese state media have not yet published images or video footage of the launch or landing of the spacecraft. They have not provided details on the technologies tested, either.

Chinese social media and some commentators have compared the craft to the U.S. Air Force X-37B, an autonomous, Boeing spaceplane that can stay in orbit for long periods of time before returning to Earth on its own.

The Chinese spacecraft was launched into orbit Friday from the northwestern Jiuquan Satellite Center with a Long March 2F, the type of rocket that has been used to put crewed and uncrewed Shenzhou spacecraft into orbit.   

Related Stories

East Asia Pacific
China, Czech Republic at Odds After Czech Officials Visit Taiwan
Beijing threatens retaliation after Czech Senate president leads delegation to Taiwan and delivers a speech in parliament; threat met with criticism from Europe
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 03:21 PM
FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Down to the Wire: TikTok at Center of Battle Between US and China
ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of TikTok, reportedly asking for $30 billion but unclear if China will let it sell key technology
Michelle Quinn
By Michelle Quinn
Sat, 09/05/2020 - 02:49 AM
In this Sept. 2, 2020, photo released by the Executive Yuan, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (C) and Executive Yuan spokesperson Evian Ting (L), and Director of Consular Affairs Bureau Phoebe Yeh unveil Taiwan's new passport cover in Taipei.
VOA News on China
Taiwan Introduces New Passport Cover to Draw Distinction From China
Taiwanese passport holders were reportedly erroneously barred from entering countries that refused entry to Chinese nationals to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 03:37 PM
A TV screen shows Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a virtual meeting on bilateral issues, in Hanoi, Vietnam, July 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
China, Vietnam Try to Make Amends After Stormy Start to 2020
China’s defense minister and Vietnam’s ambassador met Monday to discuss regional issues
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 10:41 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News