East Asia Pacific

What to Expect as China Sends Another Survey Ship Into a Disputed Asian Sea  

By Ralph Jennings
September 09, 2021 06:08 PM
This handout video grab taken on April 27, 2021 and received from the Philippine Coastguard on May 5, 2021 shows the Philippine…
This handout video grab taken on April 27, 2021, and received from the Philippine Coast Guard on May 5, 2021, shows the Philippine Coast Guard ship BRP Cabra (front) monitoring Chinese vessels at Sabina Shoal, a South China Sea outcrop claimed by Manila.

ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA - A Chinese scientific research ship that set out Monday to explore parts of the South China Sea will flex Beijing’s muscle in a six-way sovereignty dispute without getting other countries riled up enough to chase the vessel away, experts believe.  

The Shiyan 6 set off from Guangdong province near Hong Kong toward the northern area of the South China Sea for “multidisciplinary scientific tasks,” the Chinese state-run CGTN news website reported. The Global Times, another Chinese news website, said the ship would “carry out an important scientific mission of multidisciplinary comprehensive observation.”   

The Shiyan 6 cost $77.37 million and can travel up to about 22,000 kilometers according to the Beijing-based Baidu online encyclopedia. It was launched in July of last year.  

Handout photo by Philippines' Department of National Defense shows the newly built beach ramp at Thitu Island in the disputed South China Sea
China Sends Ship as Warning to Vietnam: No Court Case, No Oil Drilling
China sent a seismic survey vessel into Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone earlier this month near an oil exploration tract

Another Chinese survey ship passed near a Vietnamese energy exploration site in 2019 and again last year to assert Beijing’s claims to those waters. The Shiyan 6 may do the same, analysts say. 

“It’s some kind of, like, exercise for those survey ships to be familiar with the South China Sea,” said Nguyen Thanh Trung, director of the Saigon Center for International Studies at the University of Social Sciences and Humanities in Ho Chi Minh City. 

“It’s like a theater for those survey ships to do research and to harass the exploration in the region,” he said.  

Beijing claims about 90% of the 3.5 million-square-kilometer South China Sea as its own, overlapping waters that five other governments say belongs to them. 

Chinese officials point to documents dating back more than 1,000 years to dynastic times as support for their claim. Rival claimants Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam cite a U.N. maritime convention. Taiwan claims most of the sea as well. Claimants prize the sea for fisheries, fossil fuel reserves and marine shipping lanes. 

Jay Batongbacal, international maritime affairs professor at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, said, “The worst things that they [the Shiyan 6] could do to us is what they did to Vietnam, which is to start surveying and exploring for petroleum.”   

The Shiyan 6 may again “harass” Vietnam’s oil project near the Vanguard Bank, a South China Sea feature where Vietnamese contractors have sought oil since 2019, Nguyen said.  

The Chinese survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8 got into a four-month standoff with Hanoi two years ago when it approached oil-rich Vanguard Bank, where Vietnam maintains oil drilling operations. 

The standoff ended when the Chinese ship left on its own, its mission apparently complete, but it returned to waters near Vietnam in April 2020 on a separate mission.

FILE PHOTO: A ship (top) of the Chinese Coast Guard is seen near a ship of the Vietnam Marine Guard in the South China Sea,…
A Year of Multiple Standoffs, Few Solutions in South China Sea Dispute
China pushed its weight in a disputed sea this year, but Vietnam and the Philippines pushed back

Another Chinese survey ship, operated by the Chinese Academy of Science, crossed into the Philippine exclusive economic zone last month, U.S. Naval War College faculty member Ryan Martinson said in a Twitter post in August. 

As a nonmilitary vessel, scholars say, the Shiyan 6 will attract relatively little international attention, although foreign governments are likely to track its course. The United States and its allies periodically send naval ships in response to Chinese military movement that they believe threatens international use of the South China Sea. 

File - Indian school children walk past the visiting Indian Navy warship INS Kirch for a guided tour in Kolkata, Dec. 5, 2019.
China's Likely Responses to European and Indian Warships in Sea it Calls its Own
Chinese authorities may tail foreign vessels, protest verbally and target other countries one by one, analysts suggest

Western powers, which have taken an increasingly active role in the South China Sea dispute this year, are likely to track the Shiyan 6, but without forcing it to leave, said Derek Grossman, senior analyst with the U.S.-based Rand Corporation research organization. 

Rival maritime claimants would avoid it, too, given China’s relative power. Beijing has the third-largest armed forces in the world. It has taken a lead in the maritime dispute over the past decade by building artificial islets for military use. If challenged, Grossman said, China would say the ship is just conducting scientific research.   

The survey ship will probably gather information for military and civilian reference, Grossman said. One big project, he suggested, would be mapping the seabed itself. That research would help detect any fossil fuel and prepare for any conflict at sea.   

“We actually have very little of the ocean mapped, so that type of information is extremely valuable if you are to do undersea operations in a military conflict,” he said.  

Related Stories

In this handout photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, members of the Philippine Coast Guard use rubber boats as they…
East Asia Pacific
China Seen Increasing Control in Disputed Asian Sea with Revised Maritime Law
Updates to China’s Maritime Traffic Safety Law allows stopping foreign-registered vessels that enter Chinese-claimed waters, including seas claimed by other countries
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 04:57 AM
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 4, 2020)In this June 4, 2020, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt…
East Asia Pacific
Chinese, US Military Exercises Are New Norm in Disputed Asian Sea
A Chinese aircraft carrier group entered the South China Sea Saturday, one day after a U.S. carrier group reached the sea with an amphibious-ready mission
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 12:02 PM
FILE - In this Monday, May 11, 2015, file photo, this aerial photo taken through a glass window of a military plane shows China…
VOA News on China
China’s not the Only Country Fortifying Tiny Islets in a Contested Asian Sea
Vietnam keeps adding military installations to some of its 10 holdings in the Spratly Islands, according to an initiative under the Center for Strategic and International Studies research organization
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 03/10/2021 - 05:18 AM
Ralph Jennings
By
Ralph Jennings
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Suspended by International Olympic Committee for 2022, Will Miss Beijing Winter Olympics

FILE - Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), speaks in Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Meth ‘Super Labs’ Said to Thrive in Myanmar Coup Chaos, Spilling Drugs Across Mekong

Students protest against the February military takeover by the State Administration Council as they march at Kyauktada township…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia High Court Rules Women Can Pass on Citizenship to Foreign-Born Children

A child wearing face mask waits for COVID-19 test outside a government apartment in Kampung Baru, a traditional Malay village…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Shows Off Horses, Dogs but No Missiles at Anniversary Parade

Paramilitary parade held to mark the founding anniversary of the republic at Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar's Shadow Government Announces 'Defensive War'

FILE - Military personnel participates in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021.

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey