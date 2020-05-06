Economy & Business

Abercrombie, Gap Prepare to Reopen Stores as Lockdowns Ease

By Reuters
May 06, 2020 03:57 PM
FILE -- A customer shops at a Gap store in Palo Alto, California.
FILE -- A customer shops at a Gap store in Palo Alto, Calif.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and cash-strapped Gap Inc. on Wednesday laid out plans to reopen stores in areas where lockdown curbs have eased, while also introducing social distancing measures.

Retailers are trying to restart business brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Their stores have remained closed for weeks and have resulted in thousands of workers being laid off or furloughed.

Several U.S. states, led by Texas and Georgia, have begun a phased reopening of businesses as they look to restart their economies, but health experts have warned that lifting restrictions too quickly could spark a new wave of infections.

Gap, which had warned it might not survive the next 12 months, said it would open a few stores in Texas this weekend. It aims to reopen up to 800 stores across brands such as Old Navy, Gap and Banana Republic by the end of May.

The company said it would be temporarily closing fitting rooms and restrooms at stores that will be operating with reduced hours, while encouraging shoppers to wear face coverings and maintain distance from one another.

FILE - An article of clothing from American brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie, too, has started reopening stores, but did not provide the number of outlets or their specific locations. Macy's Inc. and Coach owner Tapestry Inc. have also begun reopening stores in the United States.

Related Stories

The Cenotaph is seen on Anzac Day at an empty Martin Place amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Sydney, Australia, April 25, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Australians Anxious at Relaxation of COVID-19 Restrictions
Freedoms regained but Australians wary about lifting of COVID-19 restrictions
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 06:16
FILE - farmer Matthew Keller walks through one of his pig barns near Kenyon, Minn.
USA
US Hog Farmers Struggle to Survive After COVID-19 Hobbles Meat Processing
COVID-19 pandemic has hobbled meat processing, causing pain for consumers and producers alike
Kane Farabaugh
By Kane Farabaugh
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 06:36
A volunteer for the grassroots charity, Hope for Vrededorp, reaches out to a woman with a container of home-cooked food, at a…
COVID-19 Pandemic
As Africa’s COVID-19 Lockdowns Ease, Officials Urged to Balance Health Policy
Health officials across the continent have mostly succeeded in urging leaders to implement strict measures to combat the spread of coronavirus
Anita Powell
By Anita Powell
Thu, 04/30/2020 - 18:42
Reuters logo
By
Reuters