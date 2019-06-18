Economy & Business

Amazon Adds More Jets to Its Growing Fleet

By Associated Press
June 18, 2019 12:17 PM
FILE - A Boeing 767 with an Amazon.com "Prime Air" livery flies over Lake Washington, Aug. 5, 2016.

NEW YORK - Amazon's fleet of jets is getting bigger.
 
The online shopping giant says it will lease 15 more Boeing 737s as it seeks to grow its delivery business and get packages to shoppers' doorsteps faster.
 
Amazon says it currently has 42 planes in its fleet and will have 70 by 2021.
 
The company wants more control over how its packages are delivered, relying less on UPS, the Postal Service and other carriers. Besides its fleet of planes, Amazon is building several hubs at airports that sort packages and has launched a program that lets contractors start businesses delivering packages in vans stamped with the Amazon logo.
 
Earlier this month, FedEx said it would drop an air shipment contract with Amazon in the United States, reducing its ties with the company.

 

By Associated Press
June 11, 2019
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite.
Silicon Valley & Technology
Report: US Regulators Divide up Scrutiny of Google, Amazon
U.S. antitrust regulators have divided oversight of Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, putting Amazon under the watch of the Federal Trade Commission and Google under the Justice Department, the Washington Post said Saturday. Amazon could face heightened antitrust scrutiny under a new agreement between U.S. regulators that puts the e-commerce giant under the watch of the trade commission, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter…
