Asian Markets Extend Rally for Second Straight Day 

Asian markets are posting gains for a second consecutive day Tuesday on hopes that lawmakers in the United States will end a standoff over a new coronavirus relief package.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index earned 1.8% as it returned to trading after a public holiday. Australia’s S&P/ASX index gained 0.4% and South Korea’s KOSPI index was up 1.4%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index was down 0.8%.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong was up 1.8% in late afternoon trading, with Shanghai’s Composite down 0.8% and Mumbai’s Sensex up 0.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is selling at $2,006.40 an ounce, down 1.6%. U.S. crude oil is selling at $42.04 per barrel, up 0.2%, and Brent crude is selling at $44.98 per barrel, virtually unchanged percentage-wise.

All three major U.S. indexes are trending positively in futures trading.