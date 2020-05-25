Economy & Business

Asian Markets Mixed at Start of Shortened Trading Week

By VOA News
May 25, 2020 04:08 AM
A currency trader talks on the phone near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the…
KOSPI, left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2020.

Asian markets are in mixed territory Monday. 

Tokyo’s Nikkei index closed 1.7% higher on news that the government was set to lift the coronavirus state of emergency on Tokyo, while the Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 0.15% lower as the financial hub was rocked by new protests over China’s proposed national security law critics say will bring an end to the city’s semi-autonomous status. 

Shanghai’s index closed slightly (0.15%) higher, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX is up over 2%. Seoul’s KOSPI is up 1.2%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index finished the trading day 0.5% higher. 

In oil trading, U.S. crude oil is $33.60 per barrel, up 1%, while the international standard, Brent crude, is $35.27 per barrel, up 0.4%.   

All three U.S. stock exchanges will be closed in observance of Monday’s Memorial Day holiday.  

