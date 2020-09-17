Economy & Business

Asian Markets Plunge Thursday

By VOA News
September 17, 2020 05:19 AM
A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2020.

Asian markets sustained losses across the board Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to offer a new pandemic economic stimulus plan.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index finished 0.6% lower. Both the S&P/ASX index in Australia and South Korea’s KOSPI index closed down 1.2%. Shanghai’s Composite index lost 0.4%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index dropped 0.8%.

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was 1.6% lower, while Mumbai’s Sensex was down 0.7%.

Europe was also off to a rough start of its trading day, as London’s benchmark FTSE index and the DAX index in Frankfurt were 0.9% lower, while the CAC-40 in Paris is down 0.8%.

In commodities trading, gold was trading at $1,949.90 an ounce, down 1%. Crude oil was trading at $39.86 per barrel, down 0.7%, and Brent crude oil was selling at $41.97 per barrel, down 0.5%.

Wednesday’s announcement by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates would remain near zero until at least 2023, while offering no additional stimulus measure, shook U.S. indices, with the S&P 500 losing 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropping 1.3%. The Dow ticked up slightly by 0.1%.

All three U.S. indices were trending negatively in futures trading.

