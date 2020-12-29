Asian Markets Surge Again Tuesday

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index led Asian financial markets on a second consecutive day of solid gains Tuesday, sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump’s signing of the long-awaited economic stimulus package.

The Nikkei finished the day’s trading 2.6% higher, the index’s highest mark in 30 years. Australia’s S&P/ASX index was up 0.5%, and the KOSPI index in South Korea closed 0.4% higher.

Elsewhere in the region, Shanghai’s Composite index dropped 0.5%, while Taiwan’s TSEC index dropped 11 points, but was unchanged percentage-wise (-0.08%).

In late afternoon trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index is 0.8% higher, while Mumbai’s Sensex is up 0.5%.

In commodities trading, gold is unchanged at $1,882.00 an ounce (+0.09). U.S. crude oil is selling at $48.05 per barrel, up 0.9%, and Brent crude oil is selling at $51.27 per barrel, up 0.8%.

All three major U.S. indices are trending positively in futures trading.