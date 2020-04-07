Economy & Business

European Stock Markets Continue Long-Awaited Rally  

By VOA News
April 07, 2020 09:28 AM
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 31, 2020…
FILE - The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, March 31, 2020.

Global markets are enjoying a second consecutive day of gains Tuesday with Europe’s major indexes in positive territory in mid-morning trading amid rising hope that the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic may be easing. 

The FTSE in London has gained more than 2%, Paris’s CAC-40 is up nearly 3.5%, and the DAX in Frankfurt is up well over 4%.   

Europe’s higher numbers continue Monday’s much-needed rally across the globe, capped by gains of 7% percent or more on Wall Street.  

The gains resumed again Tuesday in Asia, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei index earning 2% at the closing bell as the nation awaited Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s formal introduction of a $990 billion economic stimulus plan.  The Hang Seng in Hong Kong and Shanghai’s index also finished 2% percent higher, while Seoul’s KOSPI index was up 1.7%.     

Australia’s S&P/ASX was down nearly one-half of one percent at the closing bell.

In futures trading, the Dow Jones, S&P and Nasdaq were all trading between 2.5% and 3%.   

The global economy has ground to a standstill as authorities imposed strict lockdowns and quarantines to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has sickened more than a million people across the globe, including nearly 75,000 deaths.    

But investors are expressing cautious optimism on news that the number of confirmed cases and fatalities in Spain and Italy, two of the world’s biggest hotspots for the virus, have been steadily declining in recent days. This, while the daily death toll in New York City has essentially evened out while the number of new coronavirus patients have slowly begun to decline.    

  

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Pump jacks draw crude oil from the Long Beach Oil Field under Discovery Well Park in Signal Hill, California, on March 9, 2020…
Economy & Business
Oil Spike Pushes US Stocks Higher 
US crude oil rises 24% after President Donald Trump said he spoke to the Russian and Saudi leaders about production cuts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/02/2020 - 19:19
The Fearless Girl statue stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange near Wall Street on March 23, 2020 in New York City. -…
Economy & Business
Coronavirus Continues to Pull Down US Stocks
Major stock indexes all fall 4%
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/01/2020 - 18:26
FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas…
Economy & Business
US Stocks Higher Despite Little Good COVID News
Dow, S&P 500 up 3%; NASDAQ up 4%; oil at 18-year low
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 12:50
After falling 12%, the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), started Mar. 10, 2020 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with an increase of 6.63%, at…
Economy & Business
European Stocks Trading in Negative Territory
Asian stock markets begin new week on down note over continuing worries about coronavirus pandemic
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 04:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News